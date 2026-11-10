“I Still Rip It”: CBS Analyst & Former Cowboys QB Makes NFL Return Pitch to Cardinals After Gardner Minshew’s Injury

The Arizona Cardinals are scrambling for help under center after Gardner Minshew suffered a serious arm injury against the Seattle Seahawks. One former Cowboys QB didn’t wait long to offer his services, throwing his name into the mix with a funny social media pitch.

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“Hey @AZCardinals I weigh 190 pounds, but gosh, can I still rip it,” former Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci said on X. “Attaching flag football highlights for reference.”

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Ben DiNucci started his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys after being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in three games for the Cowboys during the 2020 season, making one start. He completed 23 of 43 passes (53.5%) for 219 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

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He later joined other teams, including the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons, but was released by each of them. After his NFL career slowed down, he got an opportunity to work in sports broadcasting.

CBS Sports hired him as a college football commentator, where he covered the Air Force-Bucknell game in August 2025. Apart from calling college football games, DiNucci also worked as a studio analyst on CBS Sports HQ.

He did get a brief chance to return to the field this season. The Denver Broncos signed quarterback Ben DiNucci to their practice squad on January 18, 2026, after their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, suffered an injury that ended his playoff season.

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DiNucci was a familiar face because he had already spent the 2023 season with Denver. But now, Minshew’s injury might give him the chance he has been looking for. While DiNucci’s post clearly looked like a lighthearted satire, given that 190 lbs is incredibly light for an NFL QB, a real-life return to the field isn’t totally off the table.

DiNucci has not officially retired from football, and his recent stint staying in shape on Denver’s practice squad means there is little to no rust if a team needs a backup.

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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II could miss the rest of the season because of an injury to the UCL in his right arm. According to ESPN, he is undergoing further medical checks to find out whether he needs surgery. Doctors are expected to determine if the injury requires an operation that would end his season.

Minshew injured his arm with 0:11 seconds left in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. Linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. hit him while he was throwing the ball, causing him to lose possession. Minshew appeared to be in pain as he left the field for halftime, but he returned and continued playing in the second half.

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With Minshew likely to miss the upcoming game, rookie quarterback Carson Beck is expected to start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Cardinals are also planning to bring in veteran quarterback Josh Johnson from the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad as another option.

But the team is not just relying on Beck. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals have brought in veteran quarterback Josh Johnson following Gardner Minshew’s injury. So bringing in another player like DiNucci might not be in the cards for the team.

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Apart from that, the team is already dealing with major injury trouble. Gardner Minshew is not the only Cardinals player dealing with an injury. Head coach Mike LaFleur also confirmed that wide receiver Michael Wilson will miss the rest of the season because of a neck injury.

Center Hjalte Froholdt is also facing an injury concern and has been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Along with Minshew’s uncertain availability, these setbacks leave the Cardinals with several players unavailable ahead of their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams.