“I Take the Officials’ Side”: Jason Kelce Criticizes NFL’s Decision to Suspend Refs For Cursing at Trey McBride & Eric Wilson Incidents

Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, now an ESPN analyst, weighed in on the officiating controversies that drew attention during Week 4. On the latest episode of New Heights, the podcast he hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Jason discussed several heated exchanges involving NFL officials, players, and coaches.

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The NFL suspended line judge Jeff Seeman for two games and referee Adrian Hill for one game on October 5, 2026. Both suspensions were for what the league described as “unprofessional conduct toward a player,” with NFL vice president of officiating Ramon George issuing the penalties. Seeman’s suspension followed his exchange with Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, while Hill was disciplined for his interaction with Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson.

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“I have a bigger problem with this one. ‘Cause clearly Eric Wilson did not try to do this. And then he’s trying to help him up, and then he gets mad at him. I think this is bogus,” Jason said on the podcast.

During the Vikings’ game against the Miami Dolphins, running back Ollie Gordon II knocked linebacker Eric Wilson into the referee, knocking Hill to the ground. Hill got back up and shouted at Wilson, motioning for him to probably get back to his side of the field. Jason took issue with how Hill responded, especially since Wilson appeared to be trying to help him up.

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While his immediate response to the viral on-field altercations was to call the drama “bogus,” Jason later had a dramatic change of heart after he defended Wilson.

“You know what? I’m retracting all this! I’m on the sides of both of these officials! I take the officials’ side!”

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Both Jason and Travis Kelce admitted that they have also been in profanity-laced exchanges with referees in the past.

The other incident involved Seeman, who appeared to direct profanity at McBride during the Cardinals’ 36-24 loss to the New York Giants. The exchange followed a third-down incompletion in which McBride disputed the lack of a pass-interference penalty against Giants cornerback Dru Phillips. Video of the interaction circulated online before the league announced Seeman’s two-game suspension.

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The NFL Referees Association said Tuesday it will challenge the severity of both suspensions. NFLRA executive director Scott Green acknowledged the conduct fell short of professional standards, but pointed to what officials deal with on the field.

“Officials are routinely subjected to highly charged interactions and, at times, verbal abuse from players and coaches,” Green said.

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The NFL Players Association took a different position on Seeman’s exchange with McBride. Executive director JC Tretter called the official’s behavior unacceptable and argued that referees should be held to the same standards as players when it comes to conduct on the field.

“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable,” Tretter wrote. “Players are consistently held accountable when roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

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The NFL has also disciplined players for their conduct toward officials. In October 2025, Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw received a one-game suspension without pay after chasing referee Brad Allen and verbally threatening him following Denver’s 33–32 win over the New York Giants. Greenlaw appealed, but the suspension was upheld.

The last time an official was punished was in 2018, per CBS Sports. Umpire Roy Ellison was placed on administrative leave for one game and was also penalized with a game check fine for a confrontation with former Buffalo Bills player Jerry Hughes. Ellison was suspended for one game in the 2013 season for using profanity at a player.

Jason’s change of opinion added another layer to the debate over how officials handle heated moments on the field. The NFL Referees Association’s planned challenge will now put the league’s disciplinary decisions under further scrutiny, with the union arguing that the penalties do not reflect the standards applied in similar situations.

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