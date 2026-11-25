Harrison Butker’s highly debated speech at Benedictine College is still fresh in Mina Kimes’ mind. The ESPN host brought up the incident in a Thanksgiving special on Pablo Torre Finds Out, but only in jest. However, a fan wasn’t too happy that she took Butker’s words out of context.

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In the episode, Michelin star-winning restaurateur David Chang and Pablo Torre cooked and served her. Referring to the moment, she took a playful shot at Butker.

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“On a side note, how triggered do you think Harrison Butker would be if he turned this on and saw a bunch of men cooking for me?” Kimes said.

One fan pointed it out on X, writing, “@minakimes for someone as intelligent as you are supposed to be, this isn’t what Harrison Butker said. You’re a dumba–.”

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The comment prompted Mina Kimes to defend herself, as she replied, “Damn, I thought jokes were legal again.”

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The controversy stems from Harrison Butker’s speech at Benedictine College on May 11, 2024. While addressing female students, he implied that women needed to focus on their lives as homemakers.

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“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you,” Butker said. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

One of the most controversial moments of his speech was when he said being a “homemaker” was “one of the most important titles of all” that his wife had embraced.

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His comments drew widespread criticism at the time. An order of nuns affiliated with Benedictine College also condemned his comments, particularly his take on women being defined as homemakers.

“One of our concerns was the assertion that being a homemaker is the highest calling for a woman,” they said in a statement. “We sisters have dedicated our lives to God and God’s people, including the many women whom we have taught and influenced during the past 160 years. These women have made a tremendous difference in the world in their roles as wives and mothers and through their God-given gifts in leadership, scholarship, and their careers.”

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Former Chiefs cheerleader Stefanie Hills also responded to the speech in a TikTok video.

“The best part of your speech was when you said ‘Stay in your lane’ 10-plus times,” Stefanie Hills said. “Bruh, take your own advice. Kick some balls around.”

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Despite the backlash, Butker did not take back his words and stood by them.

“I feel like, seven years in the league, having this platform, I’ve just decided, you know what, there are things that I believe wholeheartedly that I think will make this world a better place, and I’m going to preach that. And if people don’t agree, they don’t agree, but I’m going to continue to say what I believe to be true and love everyone along the way,” Butker said in 2024. “I prayed about it, and I thought about it, and I was very intentional with what I said, and I stand behind what I said.”

Now, the speech is in the past, but the comments continue to divide opinions online.

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As for his performance in 2026, Harrison Butker has struggled this season, converting just 14 of 21 field-goal attempts (66.7%) across 10 games. He has made all three attempts from 20–29 yards and all three from 30–39 yards, but has gone 6-of-7 from 40–49 yards and just 2-of-8 from 50 yards or more. His longest successful field goal is 50 yards.

Kansas City had already taken steps to explore another option by signing veteran kicker Justin Tucker late last month. However, the Chiefs are still sticking with Butker.