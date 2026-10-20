“I Tried to Fire Jason Garrett”: Ex-Cowboys Employee Reveals How Jerry Jones Let Him Attack Dallas HC for Years

Following the fourth defeat of the season, fans slammed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for not paying the coaching staff enough to make them work for a win. However, football analyst and scout Bryan Broaddus revealed a concerning update about Jones.

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The revelation came during a long thread on X. It began when a fan claimed that Broaddus tried to warn the Cowboys about the field. However, the debate went sideways when another fan, in response to Broaddus claiming that the new field was a problem, noted that the Cowboys lost the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of exhaustion, and now they lost to the Green Bay Packers because of the field.

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Another fan came to Broaddus’ rescue and commented that “no one presses Schotty [Brian Schottenheimer] or Jerry.” He claimed that all Dallas sports media houses, including 105.3 The Fan, tend to show a good relationship between Schottenheimer, Jerry Jones, and Stephen Jones.

That prompted Dan Rupert, former staff writer at FanSided, to come forth with an unexpected revelation.

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“Because Jerry has and will block access for things people report,” Ruppert commented. “If you want to maintain any access you have to be careful with wording and timing, and know the harshest and deepest questions won’t get real answers and you’ll lose the ability to ask anything. He will shut you out. Welcome to billionaires.”

“Cool to be pissed at Jerry,” Bryan Broaddus responded. “I worked for DallasCowboys.com and for three years I tried to fire Jason Garrett. Some violent attacks on him. Not one word from anyone in the family to shut my ass. Three years!”

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Garrett had a long history with the Cowboys before he took up the mantle of the head coach. He spent seven years with the Cowboys as their quarterback (1993 to 1999). Through these years, he completed 165 passes for 2,042 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. But seven years after hanging up his cleats in 2000, Garrett returned to the Cowboys building as an offensive coordinator.

Later in 2010, he became the head coach for the team. Of course, he had a few commendable seasons with double-digit wins (2014, 2016, and 2018). However, a 4-12 season in 2015 raised concerns about him as a head coach. Ultimately, an 8-8 finish in 2019 ended Garrett’s tenure with the Cowboys.

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But Jones has a soft spot for Garrett. Despite their separation in 2019, the Cowboys owner revealed that he wanted Garrett to have a soft landing. They went over a series of meetings before finally parting ways. However, within 24 hours of losing Garrett, the Cowboys acquired Mike McCarthy as their new head coach.

Broaddus’ revelation proves that Jerry Jones doesn’t actively interfere with what the media does. And that might be true as calls mount against Christian Parker and Brian Schottenheimer, as the Cowboys lose some of the easiest games this season.