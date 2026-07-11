“I Walk Away”: Retirement News Moves Patriots As Rob Gronkowski’s Wife, Devin McCourty & NE Legends Pay Tribute

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and the other players may have built the winning standards for the New England Patriots. But behind the scenes, one man spent decades documenting every step of that journey. This week, that chapter came to a close.

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Longtime Patriots photographer David Silverman has announced his departure from the franchise.

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“I would like to share with everyone that I have made the choice not to return to the Patriots this season after a good 34 year run,” Silverman shared on Instagram. “I photographed every Patriots game since 1993.( I missed 4 games in 1992). As a kid growing up watching NFL games I always wanted to be part of a team, go to Super Bowls, visit the White House and get a ring.

““From being part of the @patriots NFL history I reached my goals by going to 11 Super Bowls and their six SB wins,” Silverman wrote in his Instagram post. “From these experiences, I walk away with four rings, five White House visits, world travel and I gained many friends along the way.”

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Whether it was snapping the perfect action shot during a freezing playoff game at Gillette Stadium, capturing the pure jubilation of six Super Bowl victories, or taking the timeless portraits found in the team’s media guides, Silverman’s work became the visual history of the franchise. He has been behind some iconic moments for the team.

Silverman’s lens captured Tom Brady’s much-popular turkey-eating shot in 2012. He has also snapped many important plays for the team, such as Stephen Gilmore intercepting Jared Goff in the final quarter of Super Bowl LIII. This brought the Patriots their sixth championship.

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Silverman’s warm personality and the genuine relationships he built with players and their families over three decades put him close to the players. That’s why they chimed in to bid him farewell as he announced his retirement.

“no on like you David !!!” Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s wife wrote in the comments. “You truly have captured so many historic moments through your lens and your kind heart and hard work have never gone unnoticed ❤️congratulations on all of your success, you will be missed !”

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“Thank you, David,” linebacker Tedy Bruschi added to the comments section. “Your work is treasured by our family ❤️.”

“What a run. Thanks for all the memories you captured,” Ionie Paxton added. “Cheers to you and your next chapter!”

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Patriots center David Andrews chimed in and called Silverman the “best” to photograph the team.

“No one better!” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wrote. “Thank you for everything!!!”

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Meanwhile, the offensive lineman Michael Onwenu wished him all the best for his next adventure before thanking him for capturing the beautiful moments just in time.

“Congrats on an elite run Dave. Nothing like looking back at those media guide pics through the years that you captured or catching me after training camp with the little ones,” Devin McCourty wrote in the comments. “Appreciate you!! Enjoy whatever is next.”

Judging by the flood of messages from Patriots legends, Silverman’s legacy extends way beyond his photographs.