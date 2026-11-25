The Saints’ struggles are pretty clear on the field, with their 3-7 record so far this season, especially because of their rushing game. But things have gotten so bad that their quarterback, Tyler Shough, is now leading the team in rushing yards. And that’s gaining massive criticism.

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“I want to throw up for the Saints right now,” Rob Gronkowski said on the Gronk & Jules Show. “Shough is leading the Saints in rushing with 187 yards. I want to puke. That’s disgusting. They got to get the run game [going]. That’s their problem. They need a lot of help in that case.”

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Tyler Shough was leading all Saints running backs after their game against the Carolina Panthers, when he had 187 yards. He remains the rushing leader after the Chicago Bears loss too, now bumping up his tally to 221 yards.

Travis Etienne Jr. has had to do most of the work on this front apart from Shough, following the latter with 218 rushing yards. But after the veteran running back, the production has been minimal from others. Alvin Kamara is next on the leaderboard with 162 rushing yards, and rookie C.J. Donaldson has 86 yards on 18 carries.

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The Saints have rushed for a total of 931 rushing yards, the fifth-least in the league so far this season. Shough’s rushing total is nearly a quarter of that total. He’s already run for more than he did last season, rushing for only 186 yards in 11 games in 2025.

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The fact that New Orleans has to depend on the quarterback to lead the run game is very troubling. Remove Shough and Etienne, who was a big signing for the Saints earlier this year, and the Saints are grasping at straws on this side of the offense.

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Their running game has raised constant issues throughout the season. One such example was their game against the Steelers, where the rushing attack was non-existent. New Orleans managed just 18 yards on 17 carries, averaging only 1.1 yards per attempt, whereas Pittsburgh rushed for 148 yards on 30 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.

The same was the case against the Panthers. The Saints’ running game struggled against Carolina, managing just 49 yards on 23 carries. Carolina, meanwhile, gained 97 yards on 32 carries.

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Against Atlanta, New Orleans called only seven run plays in the first two quarters. The play-calling was also to blame for the Saints’ failures, and the team fired run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti after the Pittsburgh game. Estime, who was signed off waivers this November, has proven to add some movement to the rushing attack, posting 78 yards in the two games he played for New Orleans.

The Saints managed to improve with 160 rushing yards against the Cleveland Browns, but it was in vain. They went back to finishing with less than 100 yards on the ground against Carolina.

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“Not good,” head coach Kellen Moore said after the Carolina loss. “They had good run defense, but not good. Can’t get movement. Couldn’t get any rhythm there. Obviously, ultimately for me, I wasn’t able to create that for us. We have to figure it out.”

For context, Carolina’s run defense ranks among the bottom 10 in the league, allowing 127.3 rushing yards per game. This was a battle the Saints should have won.

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Now, they are all set to face the Bengals, and it will be interesting to see if they can finally get over this hump and allow Tyler Shough some rest.