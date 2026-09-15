“I Was a Complete Liability”: Landon Dickerson Doesn’t Hold Back as Eagles Star Lands on IR After Ugly Game Against Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles Week 1 turned into a bittersweet moment for them. On one hand, the team won 24-22 against Washington; on the other, they lost a key offensive piece. Now, talking about his injury, Landon Dickerson gets real about what exactly went wrong.

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“I was a complete liability yesterday, and again that was my fault,” Eagles guard Landon Dickerson said on Sports Radio 94WIP. “I know I said earlier in camp I shouldn’t be out there till I feel healthy. A few weeks ago, I got rolled up on in practice, you know, I thought as weeks went by it would get better, and it didn’t.

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“We kind of went out there and finally got some imaging on it today, figured out what was wrong with it, and really the best plan moving forward is to put me on IR so I can get this thing better to have a good stretch at the back end of the season.”

Dickerson also mentioned on the podcast that the current knee issue started a few weeks ago when he was rolled up on during practice. He expected it to get better as the weeks went by, but the pain and problem continued. After Sunday’s game, he had more tests done on Monday, and those scans showed that he needed more time to recover.

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This is also not the same knee injury he dealt with last season.

“This isn’t really last season,” Dickerson said. “I think I’d like to say I went out on a mission in the offseason to get my own team of doctors and trainers, medical professionals, rehab people to fix myself, get myself right, and, in reality, up until that point in camp. I was feeling pretty great.”

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Back in August 2025, Dickerson underwent surgery for a meniscus injury. He eventually returned and started 15 games for the Eagles, but later admitted that he came back before he was completely healthy.

The injury clearly affected his play. As per the Pro Football Focus data reported after the game, Dickerson allowed four pressures and a sack against Washington.

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Despite those inconsistencies, the Eagles head coach defended Dickerson.

“He’s tough as heck,” Nick Sirianni said at the Monday, September 14, 2026 press conference. “We’ve won a ton of games with Landon, and there’s a lot of good things that he can do. Just like every player on our team from yesterday’s game and every coach, for that matter, there are good moments, and there are moments that we’ve got to fix. That’s where we are.”

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Losing Dickerson could make the Eagles’ offensive line less stable because he is an experienced left guard who brings power to the running game and helps create space for Saquon Barkley.

His presence helped the team in tough times. Back in 2022, he helped the team win 14 games and set a franchise record. He also pushed them to the Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs, where they eventually lost 38-35.

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In 2024, he also signed a four-year contract worth $84 million with the Eagles. This shows how much the team values him.

With him out, Drew Kendall is the leading option to replace him, while Willie Lampkin provides another option. The Eagles could also move Tyler Steen to left guard.

Now, this injury is set to keep him out for at least four weeks, and that’s when the real problem arises. The Eagles will have a heck of a ride in the coming four weeks facing teams like the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

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So, it will be interesting to see how the team performs without Landon Dickerson from Week 2 till he recovers and returns.