“I Was Devastated”: ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Shares Honest Reaction to Wife Tiffany’s Pregnancy After Raising Triplet Sons

ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky has never been one to hide his emotions on television. His latest moment of on-air honesty came when he opened up about how he really felt when his wife Tiffany told him she was pregnant with their fourth child. During a segment on ESPN’s First Take, Orlovsky was reacting to a viral video of a father celebrating his child’s birth when the conversation turned personal.

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“When we had our triplet sons, and then my wife notified me that she was pregnant, I was devastated,” Orlovsky said on the show. “I was bummed. Just because I was so tired. And now I adore my daughter.”

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Expectedly, the comment drew immediate reactions from his co-hosts, including a pointed “Oh, boy” from one of them. Orlovsky laughed and doubled down, making it clear the comment came from pure exhaustion. He also made a point of saying how much he loves his daughter.

Orlovsky’s reaction also comes with some context. He and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed triplet sons Madden, Hunter, and Noah in December 2011. So, having already raised three boys at once, Orlovsky knows firsthand how demanding those early years can be. At the time, Orlovsky was still playing in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, while adjusting to life with three newborns at once.

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Their daughter Lennon was born in October 2015. She is now ten years old, and Orlovsky has spoken warmly about his family on multiple occasions since transitioning from the NFL into broadcasting.

Madden has appeared on NFL Live for two straight years for World Autism Awareness Day. The 14-year-old, who is autistic, had his artwork featured throughout the ESPN studio in April 2026 and also sang the Eagles’ fight song with his dad. The moment became emotional for Orlovsky, as he got teary.

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Orlovsky married Tiffany on July 6, 2009, three years after the two met at a wedding. Their relationship has been a steady one through the demands of professional sports and now the world of sports media.

Orlovsky had moved on from his playing career, but his comments show that the exhaustion from those early years had clearly stayed with him. He spent 12 seasons in the NFL before moving into broadcasting and eventually becoming one of ESPN’s regular football voices.

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So while “I was devastated” sounds harsh on its own, Orlovsky’s full explanation tells a different story.