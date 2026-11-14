“I Was Shocked”: Minnetonka Football Star Reacts to Shout Out on Travis Kelce’s New Heights Podcast

At an age when most football players are still dreaming of making their high school freshman roster, eighth-grader Theo Brown is already dominating the Minnesota Class 6A State Playoffs. After torching Blaine to lead Minnetonka High School back from a 21-0 deficit, the history-making wideout received an unexpected shoutout on The New Heights Podcast. Needless to say, it was a surreal experience for the young wide receiver.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brown recently appeared for an interview with FOX 9 All Day after showcasing his commendable performance in the game against Blaine. Therein, the journalist pointed out that Brown got a shoutout on Jason and Travis Kelce’s show, The New Heights Podcast. But what was it like for the high school star to get recognition?

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was shocked,” Brown told FOX 9’s All Day. “I’ve been a Kelce fan like my whole life. And seeing the people that I looked up to my whole life knowing my name, I was just shocked and I was at loss for words. It was amazing.”

Brown played a major role in bringing victory to Minnetonka as they lagged 21-0 behind Blaine in the Class 6A State Playoffs. In the third quarter, Brown scored a 37-yard touchdown and got his team within 21-14 range. He followed that up with a 60-yard touchdown and got the score to 21-20 with 3:41 left on the clock. per Minnesota-based Bring Me The Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

He caught eight passes for 157 yards and scored two touchdowns. Now, as Minnetonka advances to the Class 6A State Quarterfinals, Brown has already made history as the first eighth grader in the history of Minnetonka to play varsity football.

It wasn’t actually the Kelce brothers who gave Brown the shoutout that he deserved. Instead, their guest, Beau Allen, did it for them on November 11, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look it up. Theo Brown. I want to shout him out,” Allen said during his appearance on the New Heights Podcast. “As an eighth grader, made an unbelievable catch. Unbelievable play. To come back and win the game, it was sick.

Travis and Jason Kelce were listening intently. The former also found it a little incredulous to learn that Brown is only in eighth grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An eighth grader, you said, playing varsity?” Travis asked.

“Eighth grader on varsity. I’m b–t hurt because I started as a nose guard, freshman on varsity, youngest player to ever play on varsity. And this dude, Theo Brown, is a stud,” Allen said. “He is an absolute weapon, dude. I had to give him a shoutout.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That wasn’t the only shoutout Theo Brown got for his prowess. Justin Conzemius, who played for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, said that the WR had the potential to be the “greatest WR in Minnesota high school history.” That list includes NFL great and Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, and former WRs Eric Decker and Tyler Johnson.

Brown certainly impressed the Kelce brothers. Getting a shoutout on one of the most trending podcasts in the NFL community is indeed an unforgettable way to kick off a varsity career.