“I Was So Mad”: Steelers Legend Accuses NFL of Changing Rules Mid-Game Before Handing 5-Figure Fine Amid Tom Brady’s Outrage

James Harrison built his Steelers legacy on hits that left receivers rattled. One of those hits also left him lighter, and more than a decade later, he still isn’t over it. Harrison has made it clear that the league changed how it enforced defenseless player rules right in the middle of the action, catching him off guard and resulting in a 5-figure fine. Now, with Tom Brady publicly ripping the NFL’s fine system, Harrison’s frustration is getting fresh attention.

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“Tom talking truth, bro. 2009 was it when they started doing the fines; that hit that I had on Massaquoi 75,000, you know what that was supposed to be five grand,” James Harrison said on Deebo & Joe. “I never forget Mike calls me. Mike T called me. He said, ‘They’re about to hit you with 75,000.’ I said, ‘The [__] what they is, dude. I quit. No, they not.’ He said, ‘Yeah, I’m just calling him. Let you know.’ Bro, I was so mad, bro.

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“I didn’t know what to do. What are you talking about? That hit was illegal when they changed the rules in the middle of the game, bro.”

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Back in 2010, James Harrison hit the Cleveland Browns receiver Mohamed Massaquoi hard, the kind of hit that used to be normal in football. But the NFL had just changed its rules on helmet-to-helmet contact, and Harrison got caught on the wrong side of it.

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The league fined him $75,000, way more than the usual $5,000 to $10,000 fines that were standard at the time, according to Football Zebras. Notably, Harrison even considered retirement over the fine, whereas Massaquoi’s agent, Brian Ayrault, felt the league was too lenient on Harrison.

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Harrison opened up after Tom Brady offered a similar take on how the NFL fines its players more than a decade later.

“What they start doing is they start fining you $50,000, $75,000,” Brady said on the Stick to Football podcast last month. “And I’m saying like, I hate that. I hate the fact that you sign a contract for $2 million a year or $5 million a year. And it’s so easy for someone to say, ‘Give me $75,000′ or ‘Give me $ 50,000′. ‘Oh, it’s your second offense? That’s $100,000’. ‘That’s your third offense? $200,000’. What job is like that in the world?

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“Where you make a mistake at your job, and they come in, they go, ‘Hey, we’re gonna take your salary away.’ “And then people are like, ‘Yeah, you should take his salary away.’”

It’s easy to see why players get frustrated. The NFL keeps cracking down harder on big hits, and sometimes players get fined even when no flag was thrown during the game. That system doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon, so guys like Brady, just like Harrison years before him, are going to keep finding reasons to be upset about it.