“I Was Struggling”: Myles Garrett’s GF Chloe Kim Reveals Health Diagnosis After Years of Suffering

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett dominates on the field, but off it, his girlfriend Chloe Kim has been fighting a very quiet battle. The two-time Olympic snowboarding champion opened up about a condition she lived with for years without fully understanding it.

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In a personal Instagram update shared in late September 2026, Kim revealed that she had recently been diagnosed with ADHD. Partnering with the prescription medication Qelbree, she explained how finding answers brought clarity after years of silent confusion.

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While talking about it, she also doubled down on her own diagnosis. “Actually, I recently found out I have ADHD,” Kim said in her IG post. “For years, I was struggling, but once I finally opened up to my doctor, it was like everything suddenly clicked.”

She also explained how she manages her symptoms. “Well, I love lists and phone reminders, and having a consistent routine helps me so much,” Kim added. “Plus, in the mornings, I take Qelbree, which is a once-a-day, non-stimulant prescription ADHD medication for people six years and older to help me manage my symptoms.”

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On January 9, 2026, Kim told Sports Illustrated that she discovered she had ADHD. Then she partnered with Supernus in August 2026 as a compensated ambassador to discuss her ADHD journey and treatment plan with Qelbree.

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Looking back, this diagnosis puts her past struggles into clear focus. When she spoke in December 2025 about hitting rock bottom after the 2022 Beijing Olympics, it seemed like routine athletic burnout. Now, it is clear that unmanaged ADHD was playing a silent role behind her severe anxiety and stress all along.

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“It was something I struggled with during COVID. I think it was, what, 2021 at the time? I think I tried to do things by, I don’t know, getting into self-care and whatnot. But my mental health got really bad, honestly, a couple of years ago.” Chloe Kim told USA Today Sports. “I had to hit rock bottom to see that I needed to take care of myself.”

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Though the anxiety isn’t gone completely, snowboarding helps her release pressure from her head.

“Sometimes I panic, and I’m like, ‘What if I wake up tomorrow and don’t know how to snowboard?’” Kim admitted. “But the minute I get my snowboard on, I’m like, ‘Oh, why was I being so dramatic? I’m totally fine.’”

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She also opened up about what actually went wrong and how her childhood and success were also some of the reasons behind the stress and anxiety.

“I think it was just an accumulation of events,” Kim said. “I think I was somebody who had found success at such a young age and was given very adult responsibilities at a young age. I think when you’re so young and going through your formative years, it’s very confusing to be put in that type of position. I think that there were a lot of things that I had experienced that were abnormal in a lot of ways.”

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Through it all, Myles Garrett always stood like her rock. During an appearance on NBC’s Today show on February 16, 2026, Kim discussed her relationship with Garrett.

“I mean it’s so fun…He’s truly my best friend.” Kim said. “He’s such an amazing addition to my support system. It’s very special, cause I feel like he gets it; he gets what it’s like to be in this position, he gets what it’s like to be an athlete…”

And she even made sure her career doesn’t take a hit.

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Chloe Kim started snowboarding when she was just 4 years old, after her parents bought her first snowboard for $25. By the time she was 13, she was already competing at the X Games. Her first major X Games appearance came in 2014, when she won silver and finished behind her mentor Kelly Clark. She was too young to compete at the 2014 Sochi Olympics because of the age requirement.

Kim then reached the biggest stage at just 17 years old, winning halfpipe gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and becoming the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal. Her success continued over the years, and in 2025, she won her eighth X Games gold. That tied Shaun White’s record for the most X Games SuperPipe wins.

Now, with her efforts, she is making sure to spread knowledge about ADHD, too. For high-performing champions like Kim, getting diagnosed late in life is surprisingly common. Super-achievers often mask their symptoms through extreme discipline and raw talent until the mental pressure becomes too heavy. By speaking out now, Kim is showing young people and top athletes that asking for help is not a weakness, but the first step toward taking control of your life.