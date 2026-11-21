Charissa Thompson didn’t expect a colleague at ESPN to become one of her closest friends when she first met Erin Andrews. But Andrews made an immediate impression. In an interview with People, Thompson recalled meeting Andrews and being welcomed with an offer of support.

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“Whatever you need, I’ve got your back.”

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That moment helped lay the foundation for a friendship that has continued through their careers in sports broadcasting. Now Fox Sports colleagues and co-hosts of the podcast Calm Down, the two have often spoken about supporting each other professionally and personally. Their bond also extends to their families, as Thompson recently showed when she described a planned get-together between her partner, Steve Cundari, and Andrews’ family.

On an episode of Calm Down, Thompson said Cundari told her he missed Andrews’ son, Mac, and planned to visit him. The broadcaster admitted that she felt jealous about the prospect of everyone spending time together without her.

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“He texted me, and he was like, ‘I really miss Mac.’ And I was like, ‘Me, too.’ He’s like, ‘I’m going over there,'” she said.

Thompson then explained that Andrews had told Cundari he did not have to come over. Cundari wondered whether that meant Andrews did not actually want him there. Thompson read it differently, saying Andrews was just being considerate and didn’t want him to feel obliged.

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Cundari subsequently told Thompson that he was heading over to see Mac and have a cigar with Stoll. Hearing about the plan left Thompson wishing she could join them.

“I was very jealous that you guys were all together,” Thompson said.

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Thompson’s reaction showed how much she values time with Andrews and her family. Instead, Thompson’s reaction reflected how much she values the time she spends with Andrews and her family. The conversation also offered a glimpse into the personal connection that has developed beyond their shared work in football.

Thompson and Cundari were introduced by the Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly. The couple reportedly decided to play matchmakers. Thompson discussed the introduction in 2023 on an episode of Calm Down with guest Dan Patrick, crediting the Staffords.

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The relationship has since become part of the wider circle of people close to Andrews and Thompson. The two have spoken about how much it helps to have someone who understands the pressures of their job, especially when travel and long hours cut into personal time.

The conversation also moved toward the holiday season, with Andrews and Thompson discussing plans to get together in early December. Thompson suggested arranging a Christmas gathering, giving them another opportunity to spend time together away from their NFL commitments.

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They also turned their attention to exchanging presents. Thompson proposed keeping their Christmas gifts within a $200 to $300 price range, explaining that neither wanted the tradition to become an expensive obligation. She preferred the idea of choosing something meaningful or funny rather than focusing on how much either person spent.

For now, the early-December gathering gives the friends something to look forward to after a busy stretch of the NFL season. And after admitting that she wished she could have joined Cundari’s planned visit, Thompson will have another opportunity to spend time with Andrews and her family.