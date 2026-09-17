“I Wasn’t Consulted at All”: Rob Gronkowski Makes Feelings Clear After Patriots Give Away His No. 87

Rob Gronkowski has a special chapter in New England history. Perhaps one of the best tight ends in the modern NFL, he helped Tom Brady become the GOAT he is today. No. 12 is now sacred in New England. But No. 87, which used to be on Gronkowski’s back, is not. The former tight end spoke about his number being worn by Pats wide receiver Romeo Doubs now.

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“I’m not the one who makes the decisions over there,” Gronkowski opened up on the Up & Adams podcast. “I wasn’t consulted at all. But I’m cool with it. The only number that I believe should truly be retired in New England, which I think is retired but is not hung in the rafters or anything, is the No. 12.

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But Adams didn’t agree with Gronkowski’s take. In fact, she claimed that it was his worst take in the last four years. She claimed that it wasn’t about who wore the number 87 jersey. It’s a number that should have been retired with Gronkowski’s retirement.

Ever the jokester, Gronk smiled the whole time Adams spoke. She further asserted that the only reason Gronkowski was okay with his jersey number being reused was that he was just too nice.

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NFL jerseys retire only when a player enters legendary status, and Rob Gronkowski checks all of those boxes. Over nine seasons with the Patriots, he earned five Pro Bowl nods and four All-Pro selections. He recorded 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and scored 79 touchdowns.

Then, there is his connection with Tom Brady. Their rapport was so good that the former quarterback could find Gronkowski even if he threw with his eyes closed. They are perhaps one of the greatest pass-catching duos in history.

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“When we didn’t have Gronk, I as a quarterback for the first time in my career realized like ‘Oh (expletive), we lose those matchups all of the time,'” Brady said on New Heights. “Not only is that not neutral, it’s a loss, so now everything is to the open side, or you’re flashing the tight end back all of the time. And again, it just limits what you’re able to do.”

Gronkowski also helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls. He played a vital role in winning Super Bowl LIII, making that 29-yard catch against the Los Angeles Rams. Per Athlon Sports, the catch is considered one of the top-five grabs in the franchise history. Gronk said in the “America’s Game: 2018 Patriots” documentary that it was “one of the biggest plays” of his career.

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Romeo Doubs is not the first Patriots player to wear 87 after Gronk. Tre Nixon, Matt Sokol, and Mitchell Wilcox also wore the number. Of them, Wilcox advocated for the number to be retired because he truly saw Gronkowski as a franchise great.

“I will be the first to say that Gronk’s (number) should sure as hell be retired,” Wilcox wrote on X. “Had a Gronk poster in my room growing up so salute to the TE. Didn’t choose it, it’s what [the equipment team] had for me & I’m thankful to be part of the (organization).”

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The New England Patriots have retired only eight numbers so far. They are Brady’s 12, Gino Cappelletti’s 20, Mike Haynes’ 40, Steve Nelson’s 57, John Hannan’s 73, Bruce Armstrong’s 78, Jim Lee Hunt’s 79, and Bob Dee’s 89.

Doubs wore the number when he was with the Green Bay Packers. And since 87 was not retired and not worn by any active Patriots player, he could take the number. However, his legacy with 87 on his back as a New England pass catcher started on a bad note.

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Doubs dropped a crucial pass during the season opener against the Seahawks. This one was on the young wide receiver, because he was wide open, and Drake Maye had thrown the pass correctly. In the next play, the quarterback was intercepted.

“I just wasn’t locked in enough. That’s all,” Doubs said. “I mean, the video speaks for itself and like I said, I’ll be better moving forward.”

Doubs might be wearing the digits to start the 2026 season, but for Kay Adams and countless Patriots fans, that jersey will always belong exclusively to Rob Gronkowski.