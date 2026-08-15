“I Will Never Legally Get Married”: FOX’s Charissa Thompson Shuts Down Wedding Talks With Boyfriend Steven Cundari

FOX Sports and Amazon Prime broadcaster Charissa Thompson just made her stance on marriage crystal clear.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories while traveling with boyfriend Steven Cundari, a fan asked Thompson if the two were planning to get married.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, I will never legally get married again. I won’t sign any paperwork. But happy to have a party and celebrate how much I love Steve with friends and family,” Thompson wrote.

Imago Credit: Charissa Thompson/@charissajthompson via Instagram

Thompson has been married twice before. She first tied the knot when she was 25 years old; she is still on amicable terms with her first husband. Then in 2020, she married sports agent Kyle Thousand, but divorced him in 2022. She later opened up about both experiences on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I married the wrong people, plural,” she said. “Just being with a man who is kind and doesn’t take from me is commitment enough for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cundari came into her life in a way that had nothing to do with dating apps or chance. She revealed on the podcast that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly played matchmakers, deciding they were tired of watching Thompson date the wrong people. She went public with Cundari in July 2022 with a vacation post from the Amalfi Coast and has been in a happy relationship with him since.

Cundari has become part of Thompson’s wider circle around Calm Down. In 2025, he joined Thompson and Erin Andrews for episodes that gave listeners a look at their relationship and what life is like for the couples behind the podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson’s stance has been consistent for some time. In an earlier episode, she joked that she already had “two strikes” when it came to marriage and was not interested in risking a third.

Thompson has spoken about Cundari warmly and frequently, including a birthday Instagram story where she called him “Tommy” and wrote that she loved him and “his love of horses.” Earlier this year, she told PEOPLE that watching Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift together made her turn to Cundari and say he should love her more.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Thompson, the answer isn’t about a lack of commitment. It’s about having already learned what she wants and what she doesn’t, and choosing to do things on her own terms this time around.