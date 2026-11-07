“I Wish We Could”: Cowboys Legend Makes Feelings Clear on Jerry Jones Trading for Jonathan Taylor Amid Colts Exit Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts are rebuilding, and the Dallas Cowboys could stand to make use of it. Star running back Jonathan Taylor is rumored to leave the team via a trade, and the Cowboys could use one as productive as Taylor. Former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has some thoughts.

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“Right now, Colts, they’re trading people,” Hall of Famer Michael Irvin said on his podcast. “I had people texting me about, I mean, y’all sure we can get Jonathan Taylor. I wish we could. But now the question is, you’re talking about a Jonathan Taylor. (No, he could beat the Cowboys) by himself.”

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The Indianapolis Colts have already traded left guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers. The next in line seems to be Taylor, who has had trade rumors surrounding him for quite some time now. He had been linked to the Seahawks and the Vikings, along with the Cowboys.

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While the Colts look to make space, with Taylor’s contract still running through the 2028 season, Jones has clarified his stance on the matter, amid rumors of the Cowboys pushing for a new running back.

“I have, I really believe that we have a team that the work we have done over the last 18 months, last year and this year, has real potential to play better than it’s played now,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “My situation, and I am not talking about Indianapolis, I am not talking about any other team, our situation, because the amount and the commitment and the changes we have made, it’s not the smart thing to do to make big adjustments. I would much more likely be adding to this direction than taking away from it.”

But why has this trade rumor come in the first place? It is because of the Cowboys’ largely inconsistent running game so far this season. The Cowboys rank 25th in rushing yards per game, at 94.1 yards. Even though running back Javonte Williams’ 528 rushing yards and eight touchdowns look impressive, he is averaging just 3.9 yards per attempt. He ranks 20th among 47 qualified running backs with a 70.6 overall PFF grade.

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But Jones does not seem to be keen about making changes at this time in the league and seems satisfied with the talent the team possesses. Taylor, on the other hand, is looking for a verdict as soon as possible.

“The past couple weeks, it’s kind of been the same thing,” Taylor said of the trading rumors. “But it won’t be Tuesday at that time (because) then you’ll know exactly what’s going on. You’ll know exactly what the verdict is. So you just have to continue to go to work. You gotta go out here and try to win this game.”

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Taylor added that he wants “clarity” and that “no one wants uncertainty.” But at the same time, he is focused on the Cowboys game and wants to give fans a win. However, the “external factors creeping in” might be bothering him during practice, even though he just wants to put on a show for the team he is with right now.

As for Jones, the Jonathan Taylor story might not be what the owner is focused on right now, and this isn’t the first time Jones has turned down a trade for Taylor.

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“I look at every opportunity,” Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2023. “But the way our young backs are playing, I am very comfortable where we are with our backs right now. I feel good about our running back position if we didn’t add anybody.”

The Cowboys will play the Colts on Sunday, looking to add to their win count, as they are 3-5 in the league. Taylor is already a threat to their lackluster defense.