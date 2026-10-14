“I Would Fine Them $20K”: Super Bowl-Winning RB Proposes Strict Action Against Cam Skattebo & Others Over Fumbles

Last Sunday, the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders game ended with a 27-27 score in overtime. Both sides have drawn flak for their respective flaws. For the Giants, it was the costly fumble from Cam Skattebo that allowed the Commanders a shot at victory. (Luckily, it did not work out.) But former running back Leonard Fournette had some harsh words for the young Skattebo.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“[If] you fumble the ball and I’m your coach, this is the policy. First of all, I’m going to find you $20,000,” Fournette said on the 4th And South podcast. “We going to do a drill where carrying the ball, right? You get to carry the ball, and I get to tase your arm. That’s going to teach your m************ a** about fumbling. So if you carry this [on], this is going to be our drill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re carrying the ball. I’m trying to hit you with the taser. That’s going to hurt. That feeling is way less than somebody punching the ball out.”

Fournette was clearly joking about using tasers as a part of training running backs. But he does believe the younger generation doesn’t have the no-nonsense mentality that players in Fournette’s time had.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a famous quote that we had in our room at LSU, ‘You was better die as a young man [than] to fumble this ball.’ And I kept that mentality all in the NFL, everywhere,” Fournette said. “Come on, bro. Skattebo, you listen and I understand the drive before that, the kick a miss, … He’s one of the biggest names on the team at this point. … You know better. Hold that rock, bro.”

Skattebo also had some criticism coming from former Giant Tiki Barber. He acknowledged how the young RB needs to be a little more aware because of his lack of experience. Skattebo returned this year after an injury-shortened season in which he played only eight games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skattebo seems to be receiving both backlash and some recognition for his work as the Giants’ RB1. Sometimes he can make great plays, but at other times, his carelessness has gotten him under fire. But this time, Skattebo’s fumble was no longer a one-off. It is a pattern that has now been established. The RB recorded four fumbles in the 2026 season alone.

Not a good look for a player who is an integral part of the New York Giants’ offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skattebo’s inconsistency proved to be an especially close call on Sunday. During the Giants’ second drive in overtime, the team reached Washington’s 24-yard line, setting up the stage for a potential score. However, he couldn’t hold on to the ball, allowing Washington to set up their drive.

The only reasons the Commanders couldn’t convert the recovered ball into a win were bad time management and poor decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RB addressed his own shortcomings after the game, expressing his relief about how Washington’s lack of time management saved him from being absolutely obliterated by critics.

“At the end of the day, I f***** up,” Skattebe said. “I’m going to put that on me. We’ll get better from that, and we’ll come out with the win next time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It sucks. There’s 11 guys on the other team just screaming at you, telling you you messed up, it’s your fault, you sold the game, everything. You get that in the huddle. You get that laying on the floor after you do it. It sucks, but like I said earlier, the great players that become great in this league move past those things and continue to work and get back on the field and make plays when their name’s called.”

So Skattebo needs to fix this issue (and his approach) soon. Otherwise, as Fournette warned, the young running back’s place on the team would come under scrutiny and affect his NFL journey.