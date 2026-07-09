Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNFL

“I Would Sign Up Tomorrow”: Josh Allen Reveals the Only Team He’d Ever Suit Up for Besides Bills

google_perference

Add us on Google

Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 8, 2026 | 10:13 PM EDT

HomeNFL

“I Would Sign Up Tomorrow”: Josh Allen Reveals the Only Team He’d Ever Suit Up for Besides Bills

google_perference

Add us on Google

Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 8, 2026 | 10:13 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Josh Allen is a big reason why the Buffalo Bills enjoy the fanfare they do today. Already having spent eight years as the franchise’s quarterback, he’s been through everything with the team. However, there is another red, white, and blue uniform that Allen wouldn’t mind wearing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Two-time freestyle skiing Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis asked Allen about the “itch” to win an Olympic medal. Before the former had even finished asking his full question, the quarterback said, “Oh, yeah.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would sign up tomorrow to be on the team,” Allen said, appearing for NBC New York. “I don’t know if they’d want me. … I’ve always dreamed of competing for my country and being able to wear my own gold medal. But we’ll see how it works.”

“I don’t know the ins and outs really of flag football, and I watched that deal maybe a couple months ago, and it was a much different game than I thought it would be. But I do think that there is a potential space. I would live to do it. I’m from California. It’s in LA. I live here now. So, who knows?”

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

NFL figures have voiced their interest in playing for the Olympic flag football team. Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow shared similar thoughts to Allen, having “always thought about” winning an Olympic gold. He also played in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic earlier this year. However, getting a spot on Team USA’s roster really is tricky.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Football has full authority over who makes the final cut. This May, the NFL voted to allow players to suit up for the Olympics; however, they will have to go through a qualification process. Robert Griffin III was the first NFL player to be invited to train for the flag football team. A second round of training camp was held this May, per FOX.

Before the third training camp set to be held in June, the selection committee is expected to whittle the list of candidates down to 18. Then, the best 12 will be selected for the IFAF 2026 World Championships in Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

With two full NFL seasons separating the present day from the summer of 2028, Allen has plenty of time to focus on delivering a Lombardi Trophy to the Bills and learning the X’s and O’s of flag football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

3,298 Articles

Krushna Pattnaik is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league across news, roster moves, and team developments. With a medical background, he brings particular depth to stories around player injuries, medical suspensions, and health-related developments. As a Senior Writer, he honed his editorial skills through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program. Before moving to the NFL beat, Krushna spent three years at EssentiallySports covering MMA and Olympic sports, working across prediction pieces, live event assignments, and beat reports. With five years of personal training in Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, and taekwondo, he brought a practitioner's perspective to his fight coverage. He also briefly contributed to the ES YouTube team. His work earned external recognition, including a nod from Conor McGregor, and one of his pieces was featured on Brendan Schaub's podcast.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Afreen Kabir

ADVERTISEMENT