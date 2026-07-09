“I Would Sign Up Tomorrow”: Josh Allen Reveals the Only Team He’d Ever Suit Up for Besides Bills

Josh Allen is a big reason why the Buffalo Bills enjoy the fanfare they do today. Already having spent eight years as the franchise’s quarterback, he’s been through everything with the team. However, there is another red, white, and blue uniform that Allen wouldn’t mind wearing.

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Two-time freestyle skiing Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis asked Allen about the “itch” to win an Olympic medal. Before the former had even finished asking his full question, the quarterback said, “Oh, yeah.”

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“I would sign up tomorrow to be on the team,” Allen said, appearing for NBC New York. “I don’t know if they’d want me. … I’ve always dreamed of competing for my country and being able to wear my own gold medal. But we’ll see how it works.”

“I don’t know the ins and outs really of flag football, and I watched that deal maybe a couple months ago, and it was a much different game than I thought it would be. But I do think that there is a potential space. I would live to do it. I’m from California. It’s in LA. I live here now. So, who knows?”

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Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks on as players warm up before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117133

NFL figures have voiced their interest in playing for the Olympic flag football team. Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow shared similar thoughts to Allen, having “always thought about” winning an Olympic gold. He also played in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic earlier this year. However, getting a spot on Team USA’s roster really is tricky.

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USA Football has full authority over who makes the final cut. This May, the NFL voted to allow players to suit up for the Olympics; however, they will have to go through a qualification process. Robert Griffin III was the first NFL player to be invited to train for the flag football team. A second round of training camp was held this May, per FOX.

Before the third training camp set to be held in June, the selection committee is expected to whittle the list of candidates down to 18. Then, the best 12 will be selected for the IFAF 2026 World Championships in Germany.

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With two full NFL seasons separating the present day from the summer of 2028, Allen has plenty of time to focus on delivering a Lombardi Trophy to the Bills and learning the X’s and O’s of flag football.