“I Wrote & Sang Every Word”: Pat McAfee Fires Back at ‘AI Slop’ Critics Over His Debut Album

On August 14, 2026, Pat McAfee debuted ‘The Diary of a Polarizing Figure’. However, the 14-track project didn’t exactly receive the reaction that McAfee was hoping for. Instead, many even claimed that the mix of rap and country music was ‘AI slop.’ But for the former punter, it was much more than what the fans perceived.

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During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked McAfee about the criticism around his songs. The fan wanted to know how he stayed positive despite the severity of the criticism. And McAfee didn’t hold back while answering.

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“It sucks,” McAfee wrote on his Instagram Story. “I don’t love it.. being a “polarizing figure” isn’t fun, I’d like to be liked by everybody but it’s just not my reality.. never has been BUT, everything always sounds like an echo. Folks trying to impress each other. I understand folks hate me but I also know folks are definitely gonna let their jokes fly about me.. Charge it to the game.

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“I like the songs a lot. I’m very proud of them. I wrote and sang every word for a 14 song album. The people who put the music around the words are legitimately some of the most talented musicians to ever exist.. so I just think 5-10-20 years from now when my kids are listening to the songs they’ll know who their dad is.. and for that, I’m pumped. Cheers man, thanks for the love.”

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Imago Credits: Pat McAfee/@patmcafeeshow via Instagram

Nashville singer-songwriter Ernest, who collaborated with McAfee for the album, said the latter used an AI music generator to create early demos before hitting the studio. But some fans regard the entire album’s content as AI-generated. The heavy autotune used also doesn’t help his case. However, Ernest (whose jacket is a constant on The Pat McAfee Show, draped over the host’s chair) says the effort McAfee put into the album is real.

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“He’s not a musician, but he’s definitely a fan of music and he’s been writing lyrics for years. His phone is so full of notes.”

McAfee is no stranger to public scrutiny. In a survey conducted by The Athletic, 49.5% of people said they didn’t like him on College GameDay. In 2024, the number was 42.5%, and in 2025, it was 48.5%. But ever since McAfee hung up his cleats and began his media career, nothing has stopped him from doing what he wants.

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He is easily one of ESPN’s biggest faces and runs The Pat McAfee Show on a licensing contract with the network. He’s still the boss of his show.

‘The Diary of a Polarizing Figure’ has 14 songs and is about 42 minutes long. Along with this project being an insight into his life, he also wants it to be a memory for his family.

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“I’ve been writing songs about it all for 20yrs. It’s time to let them aht..,” McAfee wrote on social media. “There’s A LOT of headlines & narratives about me.. if I was to die, I’d like my kids to know exactly who and what their dad is.”

Nevertheless, McAfee has succeeded in doing what he does best – getting people talking. As the debate over his debut album rages on, the sports media giant remains unapologetic about who he is.