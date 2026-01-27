ICE to Conduct Immigration Enforcement at Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, as Per Official

As the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks prepare to meet in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8, the U.S. government made a major decision that could affect the game-day experience. U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) will reportedly conduct an immigration enforcement during Super Bowl LX. Corey Lewandowski, a special government employee at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), confirmed the government’s decision during an interview back in October last year.

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in the country illegally, not the Super Bowl, not anywhere else,” Corey Lewandowski said on The Benny Show on October 1.

While Corey Lewandowski, who was also a longtime adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, did not share further details about how immigration enforcement will work, he did mention that “it will be everywhere.”

The announcement comes after Latin superstar Bad Bunny, who is the Super Bowl LX halftime performer, had revealed that he will not include the U.S. in his 2025–2026 tour, citing fears that ICE could raid his concert venues.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.