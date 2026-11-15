“I’d Be Really Surprised”: Chiefs Legend Makes Feeling Clear on Justin Tucker Replacing Harrison Butker Amid Kicker Struggles

Harrison Butker’s struggles have become a major talking point amid the Kansas City Chiefs‘ inconsistent performance this season. To address the situation, the team brought in another kicker, Justin Tucker. Both, in their prime, could give each other a run for their money. But according to former Chiefs defensive tackle Bill Maas, the team signed Tucker for a different purpose.

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“I don’t think they want to hand the reins over right now,” Bill Maas said on the Chiefs Zone. “I don’t think they want to say, ‘Yeah, okay, put him in there.’ I think that bringing him in and putting him on the practice squad was a move to try to motivate, refocus [Butker]. He didn’t have anybody pushing him on the roster. There was no other kicker on the team. And now you bring somebody in, and the red light goes off. And you start refocusing on what you’re doing. I think that it was a motivational move. I’d be really surprised if they part ways with [Butker].”

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Harrison Butker’s struggles have been clearly visible this season. Against the Jets, he first missed a 56-yard field goal with just seven seconds left in the second quarter. However, a defensive offside penalty against Malik McClain gave Kansas City another chance to attempt the kick.

The Chiefs then tried again from 51 yards with only two seconds left in the half. Butker missed that attempt too, sending the ball wide right. Missing two field goals in the final seconds of the second quarter added to the pressure on the Chiefs kicker.

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Butker also struggled against the Denver Broncos. Kansas City had a chance to extend its lead in the fourth quarter, but he missed a 54-yard field goal, sending the ball wide right. Denver took advantage by scoring a touchdown on its next drive and moving ahead. The Chiefs later turned the ball over on downs and lost the game.

He has played in eight games, making 12 of 19 field-goal attempts (not counting the initial missed FG in the Jets game as the play had to be reversed) for a 63.2% success rate. Butker’s troubles seem to particularly present themselves when he is attempting field goals in the 50+ yard range.

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“I don’t go out to those 50-yard-plus field goals feeling nervous or scared,” he said after the Jets game. “I’m confident, excited for it, and it’s just not clicking. It’s not happening.

Despite that they are not planning to replace Harrison Butker just yet. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Butker will remain the team’s kicker for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

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Tucker will have to warm the bench for now, unless Butker catastrophically disappoints.

The former Baltimore Ravens kicker has played 212 games in his NFL career, recording 417 field goals on 468 attempts. In his prime, he was one of the best in the league. However, he was released by the team following allegations of sexual misconduct against him, and he hadn’t been in the league until the Chiefs signed him.

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The move was met with a lot of criticism, but Reid defended the Chiefs’ decision.

“I try to do homework on it,” Reid said, “and see exactly what has been what’s taken place since, and, but, you know, I mean, the kid served a suspension. It’s been time. There’s been time involved with it, so that’s how I evaluate him.”

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Ahead of their game against the Falcons, special teams coordinator Dave Toub explained why the team is still sticking with Butker.

“We’re going to keep pounding it,” Toub said to the media. “We’re going to keep working it and keep kicking him.

“He’s going to come through it. I mean, we’re confident that he will. We’re just going to keep practicing him and keep working on little things, and he’s looked good in practice. There’s a reason why he’s still our kicker.”

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Bringing in Tucker could be the push Harrison Butker needed, and his performance might finally improve against the Falcons. Because if not, things can go south for him.