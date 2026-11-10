“If Somebody Will Loan Me Some Money”: Troy Aikman Raises Eyebrows With On-Air Comment During ESPN’s MNF Amid Alleged Contract Feud With Joe Buck

Amid the ongoing feud between ESPN Monday Night Football hosts Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, Aikman might have jabbed Buck with a teasing comment of his own. The comment was made during the broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings playing against the Buffalo Bills.

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“I’m guessing that’s insured,” Hall of Famer Aikman said on MNF, as a fan posted on X. “I just cannot imagine wearing that on a football field. I can’t imagine wearing it period, but let me try if somebody will loan me some money.”

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Aikman has reportedly been in a feud with longtime partner Buck for a while now, over his contract delay. It was reported that while Buck received a six-year, $108 million contract extension, the 59-year-old Aikman was waiting on an extension of his own, which he hasn’t received yet.

Both of them arrived at ESPN in 2022 after signing contracts to run through the 2027 season. But Buck’s extension this year made Aikman feel blindsided. This feeling of betrayal could be seen during Aikman’s commentary in this game as well, with Aikman having a look of exhaustion on his face while hosting with Buck before the start of the game.

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But this particular moment spread across the internet, with fans speculating that the comment was Aikman’s attempt at taking a shot at Buck, with some saying he was “talking directly” to Buck.

The two have remained professional on camera for the most part, but there have been instances where the rift has been difficult to look past. During the Bills-Rams game early on in the season, the two were involved in a heated confrontation, per multiple reports. Buck reportedly asked Aikman, “You are not going to f—ing talk to me?”

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With Aikman feeling that Buck was trying to create a negative public perception of him, Buck continued, saying, “I’m not the reason you don’t have a contract.” Recently on Dallas’ 96.7 The Ticket, Aikman spoke of the broken relationship between him and Buck.

“There’s probably a time and a place for all that,” Aikman said. “I don’t know if now is the time. I don’t know if it’s hard to figure out kind of what happened. I’ll broadcast through this season, and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens. I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold and the Super Bowl and all that and where my next landing spot may be.”

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Aikman had earlier also addressed that his broadcasting days with ESPN might be on the very edge, saying that it is “something that could very well be taken away from me.”

“For the first time, I’m realizing how much I really do. I’ve always enjoyed it. I’ve always known that. But until you risk having something taken away from you, I think sometimes you tend to maybe take things for granted. And so, for the first time probably in my career, I’m realizing, you know, this is a great profession. It’s been a great ride for me, and I hope it’s not over. Time will tell,” Aikman continued.

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It looks like the relationship between Aikman and Buck isn’t getting resolved soon, and fans and the media have already noticed a difference in their commentary styles, even though they’ve been doing this together for 25 years!