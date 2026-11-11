“If Things Don’t Go Right”: Jerry Jones Urged to Hire Cowboys Legend & Sooners Coach to Replace Brian Schottenheimer Amid Poor Start

The Dallas Cowboys are struggling with consistency, discipline, and closing out games in the 2026 season. In the Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Brian Schottenheimer faced a lot of backlash for the narrow escape with a 27-23 win. It improved their standing with a 4-5 record. But fans and former Cowboys, like Dez Bryant, weren’t convinced of Schottenheimer’s skills anymore.

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According to Bryant, there’s one prospect who could perhaps replace Schottenheimer – Jason Witten. The former Cowboys wide receiver urged Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to make the decision and bring Witten in from the Sooners after the latter helped the Oklahoma Sooners to a 23-7 win over the Florida Gators this season.

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“I’m sharing this post because of Witten!” Bryant wrote on X, reacting to a clip of Jason Witten reigniting the Sooners’ competitive spirit in the locker room. “I’m just saying, @dallascowboys, if things don’t go right, you know what to do. 🩵 ⭐”

This is not the first time Bryant has expressed his hopes of seeing Witten in the Dallas coaching staff. Only a week ago, he posted, “I’m just saying… if anything were to happen in Dallas…Jason Witten should be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. “I can see it..and I’d love that.”

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It’s worth noting that it was Witten’s first game as the Sooners’ interim offensive coordinator. He brought in a few changes to the format and made practice a bit more professional. Even the players started to appreciate Witten’s calls.

Tight end Hayden Hansen claimed that Witten “lit a fire under all of our b–ts.” Offensive lineman Michael Fasusi praised Witten’s mindset and the knowledge that he brings to practice fields. The best part, according to Fasusi, is that Witten seems like he’s happy to be there for the Sooners.

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“That’s right. Don’t flinch. We gotta get better,” Witten said in the locker room after the Sooners’ latest win. “We gotta practice harder; we gotta practice with more intention, okay? The coaching staff never flinched. The offensive staff, they put their head down and went to work, okay? But don’t forget, it’s a team. There’s big kicks, and there’s great defense out there, man. Alright, let it be a lesson for life. Football is a meritocracy. You get what you earn. You guys earned it this week. Let’s keep stacking.”

The Oklahoma offense showed up big time against Florida. They put up 351 total offensive yards, of which 207 were through the air, and 144 were on the ground. Makes for a nearly balanced offensive attack, something Dallas has struggled with this season. Tight end Rocky Beers tallied an impressive four catches for 72 yards.

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Sooners head coach Brent Venables was also impressed with Witten’s skills. He certainly believed that the former NFL tight end had the potential to become a full-time coach.

“We spoke about that in the interview process,” Venables said about Witten being a potential coordinator in the future. “That’s a goal of his. He got started a little later because he was a savage player. One of the best ever. A Hall of Famer. But he’s got all of the right stuff. All of the right qualities.”

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Bringing Jason Witten in as the new head coach could be an easy decision for Jerry Jones. Witten has already spent 16 years in Dallas and played 255 games (started 245 games), caught 1,215 passes for 12,977 yards, and scored 72 touchdowns. He also earned the Pro Bowl nod 11 times in Dallas. He was second in all-time career receiving yards for a tight end in NFL history until Travis Kelce overtook him this season.

Witten witnessed the coaching skills of Bill Parcells, Jason Garrett, and Wade Phillips. Now that he has proven his skills and led the Oklahoma Sooners to a dominating victory, Jones might finally take note of the potential coach.