Ignored for Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Shows Kevin Stefanski Elite QB Arm at Browns Minicamp

Shedeur Sanders’ road from Boulder to the NFL has been anything but smooth. What began with whispers of him being a potential No. 1 overall pick heading into the 2024 college season quickly unraveled. A mix of relentless media scrutiny, rising questions about his draft readiness, and untimely missteps caused his stock to plummet. By the time the Cleveland Browns called his name with the 144th pick in the fifth round, the moment felt less like a celebration and more like a gut punch—an outcome that stung far more than it satisfied.

However, the 23-year-old is facing stiff competition from Dillon Gabriel. By the time Shedeur Sanders was selected at No. 144, the Cleveland Browns had already made their move at quarterback—using the No. 94 pick to grab Dillon Gabriel. That wasn’t a fallback plan or a safety net. Gabriel was their guy all along, the quarterback they had set their sights on from the start. According to Jeremy Fowler, the 24-year-old fits the game plan of the Browns and said, “They loved how he plays the position. Smaller frame, but he processes fast. He fits them.” According to a recent update by Adam Levitan on X, Gabriel was the number one offense in the second open OTA. However, Shedeur was last in the line and did not get the opportunity.

But the lack of opportunity has not affected the spirit of the 23-year-old. It seems he is ready to capitalize on whatever opportunity he is getting and looking to impress Kevin Stefanski. Bussin With the Boys took to their X account to share a video, which was shared by senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein. The caption in the video read, “Shedeur Sanders looking nice.” Shedeur Sanders had a rocky start to his first practice with the Cleveland Browns, but he quickly found his footing. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Sanders stumbled right out of the gate, slipping and falling on the opening snap of 11-on-11 drills. But rather than let that moment define his day, he bounced back with poise, connecting on a solid completion to undrafted rookie receiver Gage Larvadian.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Later, Sanders appeared to hit Kaden Davis for a touchdown, only for the play to be ruled incomplete after officials determined Davis had stepped out of bounds in the end zone. Despite the early missteps, Sanders showed resilience and flashes of promise, enough to spark optimism about his future in Cleveland. Sanders has impressed one and all with his work ethic and the work he has been putting in behind the scenes. ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer, after observing practice sessions, said, “I have come to a realization, oh boy, by the time we get to September… I think there’s a way Shedeur Sanders starts the first game,”. Now, Warren Sapp has also shared his honest opinion on the whole situation.

Shedeur Sanders will live up to the hype surrounding him, feels Warren Sapp

The buzz surrounding Shedeur Sanders is impossible to ignore. With his name constantly in the spotlight, it’s no surprise that any conversation involving Colorado football quickly turns toward him. So when a member of the Buffaloes staff sits down for an interview, questions about Shedeur are almost a given. That’s exactly what happened when Buffs pass rush coordinator—and NFL legend—Warren Sapp stepped up to the mic. On the June 6th episode of the 97.1 The Fan podcast, Warren Sapp was hit with a question that carried plenty of weight: What should Browns fans expect from Shedeur Sanders?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was a direct ask, fueled by the hype and high hopes surrounding the young quarterback. “Here in Ohio there’s going to be a lot of focus on Shedeur Sanders,” the host said. Sapp, known for his direct approach, said: “I’m not able to do plead to do his case for him, he’ll do it himself.” The host further enquired, “Do you think obviously he’s got the goods right to figure this out in time?” Sapp once again showed his confidence and added, “Just like I told you, Shedeur will do everything he needs to do to show y’all what kind of player he is.” At first listen, Warren Sapp’s response might have sounded reserved. But for those familiar with Sapp and his time working alongside Shedeur at Colorado, the meaning behind his words was unmistakable. This wasn’t a brush-off. It was quiet confidence. Sapp wasn’t trying to hype up Shedeur—he didn’t need to. Instead, he was sending a clear message that Shedeur doesn’t require anyone to sing his praises.

What he needs is a real opportunity. And when that chance comes, the numbers suggest he’s more than ready to deliver. Last season alone, Shedeur Sanders racked up an impressive 4,134 passing yards, with 37 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. His efficiency was just as eye-catching—he posted an NFL passer rating of 117.0 and a college passer rating of 165.9. But his résumé goes well beyond one standout year. On top of that, he holds an NCAA Division I record with 49 consecutive games throwing a touchdown pass. It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old can carry the same form in the big league.