Ignored Steelers Player Takes the Defensive Throne With Mike Tomlin to Change Jalen Ramsey’s Role – Report

This offseason, the Steelers produced enough noise to power a sound system at Acrisure. Aaron Rodgers joined the party. Minkah Fitzpatrick packed up. Jalen Ramsey flew in with Jonnu Smith from Miami. So, Omar Khan basically walked into 2025 like a Wall Street trader with unlimited Wi-Fi. But in a sea of high-profile actions and headlines, one development went unnoticed, and it may now be the most significant one regarding Mike Tomlin’s defense.

So, while everyone was staring at the new arrivals, Joey Porter Jr. was slowly taking over. Not with big talk. Not with splashy numbers. Just steady lockdown football. According to Bleacher Report’s offseason research, he is Pittsburgh’s most promising building piece. No All-Pro title yet, no Pro Bowl, and no massive contract. But his production tells a different story – one where the so-called ‘No. 2 corner’ is playing like a No. 1 who just hasn’t cashed in yet.

And as per Bleacher Report, “At 6’3″, 193 pounds with 4.46 speed, he has the physical tools to match up with different types of receivers.” He’s long, fast, and apparently allergic to giving up touchdowns. In two full NFL seasons, he’s surrendered just one score in coverage.

Now, sure, the interception numbers aren’t really impressive. Only one back at Penn State, and only two picks so far. But that stat feels more like nitpicking than scouting. Quarterbacks already don’t like throwing his way, and when they do, they usually regret it. But he’s not a finished product. And he doesn’t need to be. Mike Tomlin isn’t looking for perfection. He’s looking for players he can build around, and right now, Porter’s quietly climbing the throne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JPJ (@joeyporterjr)

The same Bleacher Report claims that Porter is in a unique position. “If Porter improves that area of his game, he will be an All-Pro cornerback. For now, he’s still a valuable asset against high-powered passing attacks.” That’s the kind of player Tomlin trusts. That’s the kind of player who forces your hand when the roster gets crowded. Which brings us to Jalen Ramsey.

With the throne taken, Jalen Ramsey changes position

Ramsey wasn’t looking to fit in when he came to Pittsburgh. He received a starter position and a $1.5 million raise from the Steelers. However, someone’s job needs to change, given that the depth chart includes three legitimate corners. Insider Ray Fittipaldo didn’t mince words when he spoke on 93.7 The Fan: “That’s not speculation. The Steelers believe he can play safety.” Translation: Ramsey’s not being demoted – he’s being redeployed.

The Steelers lost Minkah Fitzpatrick, leaving a significant hole in the middle of the field. Fitzpatrick’s production dipped in 2024, sure, but his versatility was the glue that held the back end together. Now, Ramsey’s being asked to become the next version of that. “I think that’s part of the equation when you acquire a guy like that. You want that versatility in the back end of your secondary. And the nice thing about Jalen Ramsey is you can also play slot corner,” Fittipaldo added.

And it makes sense. Ramsey can still play outside. However, with Porter taking the top outside corner spot and Darius Slay at 34, moving Ramsey into the slot or safety spot provides Pittsburgh with alternatives, which they haven’t had recently on defense. DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill were signed by the squad, but let’s face it, they aren’t Ramsey. So if the Steelers want their best defenders on the field at once, Ramsey to safety feels inevitable.

But free agency? That door is open too. Quandre Diggs, Marcus Williams, and Justin Simmons are all still available. But so far, the Steelers haven’t blinked. That indicates that they are either confident in their current situation or are waiting for the ideal offer. And what they’ve got is a defense slowly shifting away from big names and towards something more dangerous – balance. Jalen Ramsey is still a star. But in Pittsburgh, he may no longer be the centerpiece. The throne is changing. And Mike Tomlin’s already handed over the keys.