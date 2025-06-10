Ignoring Overspending Outcry, Shilo Sanders Doubles Down on Flashy Attires as Buccaneers Safety

Flashy gestures may appear tone-deaf in light of bankruptcy and massive debt. And that is the case for Shilo Sanders. Earlier this month, he made headlines in the NFL world when he gifted Apple Watches to the entire Colorado Buffaloes team. The gesture, valued at around $400 thousand, signaled his respect and admiration for the Buffaloes. But also put him in the crosshairs for huge criticism and concern for his financial future.

Yet that was not all he did this summer. Sanders dominated in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ OTAs, and coaches and teammates praised his clarity and focus. Head Coach Todd Bowles called him “smart and vocal, and commended his tackling and grasp of the playbook. And his latest venture, although it isn’t a part of the football field, is a significant move by Sanders to remain a constant figure in the eyes of his fans and the NFL fan base as well.

As Shilo took to his Instagram, he announced a collaboration with American-based fashion brand, American Eagle, sharing some quite well-taken pictures for the brand. However, the massive collaboration did not get all the attention. His admirers also took notice of what he wrote below the pictures in the caption. The Buccaneers’ safety player wrote just three words on the post, but shared something that seemed like his new life mantra. Sanders wrote, “Keep it simple @americaneagle #AEPartner.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sanders shared some casual street-style pictures: dressed in cargo shorts and a white pullover, he flashed a confident aura. As he nailed an effortless vibe with a relaxed yet polished summer look, Sanders finished the outfit with crisp white sneakers, matching socks, and a sleek white crossbody bag for a clean, color‑coordinated effect. On top of that, Shilo didn’t miss the chance to show off his beautiful jewelry collection, flaunting a massive metallic necklace alongside a few shiny and expensive rings.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilo Sanders (@shilosanders) Expand Post

The collaboration made it clear that despite recent criticisms over lavish spending for the Buffaloes, Shilo has leaned into his bold style, embracing flashy attire and high-profile accessories, shrugging off the controversy as he builds his own identity in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But his recent gesture for his former teammates is overshadowing whatever he’s doing. When he gifted Apple Watches to the entire Colorado Buffaloes team, a gesture valued at around $400 thousand, many fans couldn’t help but criticize the move. The gesture triggered backlash online, with fans concerned about financial responsibility given Shilo’s reported recent bankruptcy filing and economic struggles.

“Why?”- Fans criticize Shilo Sanders for overspending

Handing out Apple watches is one thing, but doing it while bankrupt speaks volumes. Of course, when it went viral, fans couldn’t stop talking about Shilo’s reported $11 million civil judgment debt and recent bankruptcy filing, which declared $11.3 million in liabilities. One fan commented, “Damn he’s blowing through that $400k guaranteed money.” While another one commented, “Not bad after filing for bankruptcy…”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to reports, Shilo entered bankruptcy in October 2023, aiming to address an $11.89 million judgment handed down after a 2015 assault on a school security guard. Despite his filing, reports indicate his disclosed assets, just over $320K, don’t account for NIL income, sponsorships, or even his flashy expenditures.

His gestures may be over-the-top in quality, but so is his confidence in himself. Shilo Sanders has been impressing his coaches in the OTAs while also making a name for himself outside of the sport. He knows the dangers of the risks he’s taking, but he is more focused on the rewards ahead. As they say, ‘the higher the risk, the higher the reward’. And Shilo is aiming for nothing less. Will he redeem himself and gracefully end this criticism? It all depends on Sanders’ next move.