“I’ll Give Him Grandkids If They Win”: Ex-NFL Cheerleader Makes Heartfelt Plea to Steelers for Her Aging Dad

The 2026 season is yet to begin, but the expectations are still underway for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the latest appeal to the Steelers is more like a request, where former Miami Dolphins cheerleader Amanda Vance wants her aging father’s wish fulfilled.

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“Dear Pittsburgh Steelers, my dad is the biggest Steelers fan in the world (he raised me), and he’s getting older,” Vance wrote on X. “I want to see him witness another Super Bowl so I can take him to witness it in person. I will give him grandkids if they win it all. Please focus 💛💛”

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The timeline of Amanda Vance’s stint with the Miami Dolphins remains unclear. After retiring as an NFL cheerleader, Vance transitioned into sports entertainment and broadcasting and founded a sports handicapping service, Amandawins, where she distributes daily sports betting picks and analysis to an online community of over 1.1 million followers across her social channels.

Amid that, Vance’s allegiance somewhat remains with her dad’s favorite, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Her father, an Ohio native, became a Steelers fan purely to spite his Cleveland Browns-loving family, wrapped Vance in a Terrible Towel the day she was born, and brought an NFL football to the hospital.

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But as Amanda Vance’s father grows old, she wants him to see the Steelers win another Super Bowl. It’s been 17 years since the Steelers last won a Lombardi back in Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009.

However, heading into the 2026 season, the expectations are high. Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers will enter with a revamped offensive unit, with new additions like Michael Pittman Jr. Additionally, the QB is also reuniting with his former Green Bay Packers HC Mike McCarthy, which could turn out to be a game-changer for the 2026 season.

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For starters, the Steelers clinched their first AFC North title since 2021 last season, with the offense scoring 397 points (23.4 per game, 15th in the NFL), while the defense allowed 387 points (22.8 per game, 17th in the NFL). They finished with a 10-7 record in the regular season before losing to the Houston Texans 6-30 in the Wildcard playoffs.

Last season gave the Steelers momentum to build, and newly appointed HC Mike McCarthy appears quite invested in maximizing it. The Steelers already have six Super Bowls under their name.

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To clinch the seventh Lombardi, McCarthy has also replaced old training camp traditions with a strict focus on six daily fundamentals dubbed the “Steelers Six”. These include ball security, blocking, big plays, finish/pursuit, mannerisms/disguises, and tackling execution.

Simultaneously, the Steelers HC is enhancing the offensive unit around QB Aaron Rodgers, with whom McCarthy has already won a Lombardi (Super Bowl XLV) during their time with the Green Bay Packers.

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Now, will that old partnership reignite to its peak in Pittsburgh will be interesting to see.