“I’m Absolutely Disgusted”: LSU Legend and Ex-NFL Player Blasts University’s “Morals” After Calling Out Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin became the LSU Tigers’ head coach in November 2025. He now stands at a crossroads, with many questioning his integrity. Most recently, former NFL nose tackle Breiden Fehoko (who played for the LA Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers) even targeted the university’s intention behind recruiting former NFL rookies.

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“LSU as a whole university in athletics is moving so disgusting right now,” Fehoko wrote on X. “I genuinely can’t believe this is the product I’m seeing. It’s become Money over morals and I’m absolutely disgusted. I love my university but this is just fucking disgusting how we’re moving.”

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The entire fiasco leading to Breidan Fehoko calling out LSU, where he spent three seasons of his college career, began with court injunctions and restraining orders that bypassed the NCAA’s traditional five-year eligibility rules. It somewhat created a legal loophole where the 2022 graduating class was given an extra year of college eligibility.

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Now, many players of the 2022 graduating class have already become part of NFL teams this offseason. However, if they fail to make their fortune and get released by the franchise, they can return to the college level for another year.

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LSU Tigers HC Lane Kiffin allegedly attempted to take advantage of this loophole when the news broke (on August 24) that the Cleveland Browns were waiving rookie tight end Dae’Quan Wright.

“Man, ain’t that s*** crazy?” Browns head coach Todd Monken told reporters. “I wondered why Lane Kiffin reached out a week ago. I didn’t know, now I know. I didn’t call him back, I guess now I should’ve.”

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When Breiden Fehoko, a member of LSU’s legendary 2019 National Championship team, saw the news, he immediately went public with a scathing rant calling out Kiffin.

“I’m so cool off this bullsh*t,” Fehoko wrote on X a few hours back. “I want LSU to win but this ain’t the way. I’m really all the way cool off this sh*t. I got not respect for Lane and this staff doing it this way. I don’t care if the “rules” allow it. Integrity/amateurism all gotta count for something bro.”

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Although Fehoko believes this practice would destroy the integrity and spirit of college sports, Kiffin has his reasons behind recruiting the waived-off NFL rookies to the LSU Tigers.

“At the end of the day, because of these rulings, they’re either going to play for you or they’re going to play for someone else around the country,” Kiffin said at a news conference Monday. “So we’ve made the decision to recruit them like probably most people are.”

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As things stand, Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris are the two NFL rookies poised to return to college games, where Kiffin & Co. reportedly have an active agreement in place with Wright to join the LSU Tigers the moment he officially clears the NFL waivers, while also securing a commitment from Harris to join the program soon after being released from the New Orleans Saints.