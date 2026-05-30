“I’m Against That”: Abdul Carter Has No Interest In Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s Apology

It’s been a testy few days for the New York Giants. Ever since quarterback Jaxson Dart publicly showed his support for Donald Trump at a rally, the franchise has been met with intense backlash. The loudest resentment has come from teammate Abdul Carter, who is firm on his stance regarding this whole debacle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it’s my responsibility, based on what I believe and what I stand on, to not only show my teammate that I’m against that, but to show the world,” Carter said in a press conference on May 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t want him to say he’s sorry,” he added. “Stand on what you believe in. But it can’t be a problem when I stand on what I believe in. And that’s all that matters to me. As long as we have that understanding, it’s all good.”

Carter confirmed that he sits right next to Dart in the team meetings, and they talk. The one thing that they need to ensure is that their goals align as a team. But he doesn’t want things to get more complicated, given Dart’s position in the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some things are bigger than football and this is one of those things,” Carter told the media following the Giants OTA. “Jaxson is one of our leaders. He’s the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself in what he does, but he represents all of us. And that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform.”

This is a developing story…