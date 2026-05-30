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“I’m Against That”: Abdul Carter Has No Interest In Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s Apology

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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May 29, 2026 | 8:47 PM EDT

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“I’m Against That”: Abdul Carter Has No Interest In Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s Apology

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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May 29, 2026 | 8:47 PM EDT

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It’s been a testy few days for the New York Giants. Ever since quarterback Jaxson Dart publicly showed his support for Donald Trump at a rally, the franchise has been met with intense backlash. The loudest resentment has come from teammate Abdul Carter, who is firm on his stance regarding this whole debacle.

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“If he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it’s my responsibility, based on what I believe and what I stand on, to not only show my teammate that I’m against that, but to show the world,” Carter said in a press conference on May 29.

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“I don’t want him to say he’s sorry,” he added. “Stand on what you believe in. But it can’t be a problem when I stand on what I believe in. And that’s all that matters to me. As long as we have that understanding, it’s all good.” 

Carter confirmed that he sits right next to Dart in the team meetings, and they talk. The one thing that they need to ensure is that their goals align as a team. But he doesn’t want things to get more complicated, given Dart’s position in the team. 

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“Some things are bigger than football and this is one of those things,” Carter told the media following the Giants OTA. “Jaxson is one of our leaders. He’s the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself in what he does, but he represents all of us. And that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform.” 

This is a developing story…

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

3,212 Articles

Krushna Pattnaik is a Olympic Sports writer at EssentiallySports, where he has spent the past three years covering prediction pieces, live event assignments, and beat reports with ease. Now a Senior Writer, he honed his editorial skills through our in-house Journalistic Excellence Program. Krushna briefly contributed to the ES YouTube team before returning to MMA reporting full-time. With five years of training in Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, and taekwondo, he brings a practitioner’s perspective to his breakdowns of complex fight sequences. His medical background adds further authority to his stories on injury updates, medical suspensions, and anti-doping issues. His storytelling has earned external recognition, including a nod from Conor McGregor himself. One of his pieces was also featured on Brendan Schaub’s podcast.

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Afreen Kabir

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