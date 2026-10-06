“I’m Available”: Super Bowl-Winning HC Offers to Join Packers to Improve Jordan Love’s Offense After Narrow Win Over Buccaneers

The Packers might have edged past the Buccaneers 17-14, but it sure highlighted major trouble in their offense. Now, after their win, a former Super Bowl-winning head coach is offering to support them.

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“I know you guys have done extensive work,” Jon Gruden said on his TikTok account. “You’ve got game plans. You’ve got the contingency plan. I just encourage y’all. Make sure you got plenty of good plays. Look at these plays in the playbook.

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“You know, make sure you got all these good plays. I don’t know. Drop back, play action, deep crosses. If you got the players, you got to have the plays. And then if you need a play caller, I’m available.”

The Packers’ offense struggled to keep drives going against the Buccaneers. They had just 15 first downs compared with Tampa Bay’s 19 and converted only 2 of 10 third downs. Their running game was also not strong, with just 86 yards on 25 carries, averaging 3.4 yards per rush. They also went 2-for-3 in the red zone, leaving points on the field.

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Penalties made things even harder for Green Bay. The Packers committed 10 penalties for 68 yards, while the Buccaneers had only four penalties for 17 yards. These mistakes put the Packers in tougher situations and made it harder for the offense to build momentum.

Even Jordan Love couldn’t do much against them. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 197 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per attempt, with two touchdowns and one interception.

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So, it’s pretty clear that the team needs to work on their offense.

On top of that, Gruden already has a solid history with the team. He first joined the Green Bay Packers in 1992, working as an offensive assistant under head coach Mike Holmgren. At that time, Sherman Lewis was the team’s offensive coordinator. Gruden stayed with the Packers through 1994 and was promoted to wide receivers coach for the 1993 and 1994 seasons, working with players such as Sterling Sharpe.

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After three seasons in Green Bay, Gruden left the Packers in 1995 to become the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator. And he did show how good he is with offense.

During Jon Gruden’s three seasons as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, Philadelphia went 26-21-1 and reached the playoffs twice, in 1995 and 1996. His offense was especially strong in 1996, when the Eagles led the NFC in passing and total offense and ranked third in rushing. In 1997, they remained one of the NFC’s better offenses, ranking third in passing, fifth in rushing, and fourth in total offense.

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Apart from that, Gruden also served as head coach for the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl with them. He also coached the Raiders. But his second stint with them came to an end when he was forced to resign in 2021. This happened after a series of emails Gruden had sent while working as an ESPN analyst became public.

But even after that, he constantly expressed his desire to take up a coaching role.

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“I miss it,” Gruden said on the Fitz & Whit podcast in 2025. “I’m scratching that itch, though, right here — I’ve had more people come in here in the past few weeks than probably any coach in the league. College guys, NFL guys. I’m studying every day, scratching that itch.”

“I would like one more chance to do it because I thought we had that team on the right trajectory.”

Interestingly, he did have a chance to return on the sidelines. The New York Jets reached out to him about joining Aaron Glenn’s staff as an assistant. However, Gruden reportedly turned down the opportunity, according to The Athletic.

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It looks like Gruden only wants to help his former team. For now, he is working with Barstool Sports, which he joined in 2024.

But even if this is just a suggestion, the Packers should work on their offense ahead of their game against the Bears.