Parris Campbell already has the kind of souvenir players spend entire careers chasing: a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles. He suddenly said goodbye to the NFL in May, less than two months ahead of his 29th birthday. Six months later, one short message has given that farewell a curious little twist.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Man, I’m bouta come out of retirement,” Campbell wrote in an Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Campbell, offered no details on timing, team, or league, leaving his comeback status uncertain. Still, those few words were enough to make people wonder whether his cleats might be getting restless.

His original exit arrived on May 27, when the Cowboys moved him to the reserve/retired list. Four months later, he abruptly stepped away without making a formal public retirement announcement. The Cowboys, too, didn’t say much about why he stepped away right before voluntary workouts, and after seven injury-riddled seasons, nobody really expected him back on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things looked a lot brighter coming out of Ohio State. Campbell earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018 after piling up 90 catches, 1,063 yards, and 12 touchdowns, convincing the Indianapolis Colts to spend a second-round pick on him at No. 59 overall in 2019.

Fan Ranker Live · 10,876 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote 3 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

His body had other plans once he reached the pros. A broken foot cut his rookie season short, a torn MCL and PCL against the Vikings knocked him out in Week 2 of 2020, and another trip to injured reserve followed in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2022, he finally got a full runway. Playing in all 17 games, Campbell posted career highs with 63 receptions, 623 yards, and three scores.

For a player who had spent so much time working his way back, it was a welcome glimpse of what steady playing time could bring.

ADVERTISEMENT

That momentum did not travel with him to the New York Giants. Campbell managed 20 catches for 104 yards in 2023 and was inactive for the final five weeks. His next chance came from Philadelphia, but even that road took a sharp turn when the Eagles released him in August 2024.

A practice squad spot was available, although accepting it was far from automatic. “I immediately was like, no. That’s not me. That’s not for me,” Campbell recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retirement was suddenly on his mind, long before the day he eventually walked away.

Then Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni called. Having previously worked with Campbell in Indianapolis, Sirianni encouraged him to stay. Campbell took the practice squad opportunity and earned a promotion to the active roster in October. That decision kept him around for a ride he certainly would not have wanted to miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia went all the way to Super Bowl LIX and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

“From the last season in Indy to now, there’s been a lot of ups and downs, bumps and bruises, good times, bad times,” Campbell said.

By the end of it, those bruises came with a championship attached.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas was next in March 2025, but another uphill climb awaited. Campbell went on injured reserve, was released in August, and later returned to the practice squad. The Cowboys brought him back on a reserve/future contract in January 2026, only for his retirement to arrive that May.

His career stat sheet finishes at 123 receptions, 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns. Even so, the numbers miss the best part of the story: from endless injury rehab to a healthy rebound and a championship ring after he had already thought about quitting.

One social media post does not make a comeback, and Dallas still holds his rights on the retired list anyway. Still, Campbell just left the door cracked open, and his next move will prove whether he is simply testing the waters or ready to dive back in.