“I’m Done”: Fired FOX Sports Star Emmanuel Acho Announces ‘Face-Off’ With Leonard Fournette Amid Viral Feud

Former NFL linebacker and current sports media personality Emmanuel Acho has taken his latest back-and-forth with former NFL running back Leonard Fournette to the next level. After days of trading shots over Acho’s criticism of injured Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the two are now set for an on-camera face-off.

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“I’m done tweeting. I’m done posting clips. We face off tonight,” Acho posted on X.

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He then added, “No ducking smoke,” while announcing that the face-off would take place on his Speakeasy YouTube show at 8:15 p.m. PST.

The latest argument began after Williams suffered a hamstring injury during Chicago’s Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. As Williams was being taken off the field on a cart, he cried and pumped his fist toward the Soldier Field crowd. Acho took issue with that reaction during his show, saying:

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“The crying on the cart fist bump is reserved for someone done for the season or their career. I think about Luke Kuechly, who was done for his career. I think about Dak Prescott breaking his leg.”

Caleb Williams’ injury is considered week-to-week now, the team has announced. However, the scale of his injury has been compared with other serious ones that have happened so far in the season, including Jaxson Dart’s season-ending blow to his knee.

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Fournette clearly did not agree. During his 4th and South podcast with former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry, the retired running back accused Acho of criticizing a young player who had just been injured.

“Emmanuel Acho, how you gonna tell somebody how to cope with the injury? You said he’s fist pumping… I see why people don’t like you,” Fournette said. “You say s*** for clickbait. You know for a fact all the hard work we put in in the summertime. How can you say that, bro? Nobody wants to be hurt. Nobody wants to miss out on an opportunity to help their team win.”

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Fournette then escalated the exchange by saying he would contact streamer Adin Ross about setting up a fight. That turned what began as a disagreement over Williams into a personal feud between the two former NFL players.

Acho responded on Speakeasy the following day, but he wasn’t interested in accepting the physical challenge. Instead, he turned the conversation toward the difference between their post-playing careers.

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“Here’s my thing, Leonard. I am too old to fight anybody. But you know what’s interesting? People who rush to fight only train their body and haven’t trained their brain,” Acho said. “Because I’ve trained my brain, why would I only resort to using my body? Leonard, I really question your intelligence because you can’t even pronounce a four-letter word. Acho, not Echo.”

Fournette also had a personal connection to the subject Acho was discussing. During his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, he suffered a hamstring injury that forced him onto injured reserve and kept him out for some games. Acho also has some experience here, having missed his rookie season in 2012 due to a leg injury.

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This is not the first time Acho and Fournette have clashed. Their first major public exchange came in March after a disagreement over former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Fournette attacked Acho’s NFL résumé, pointing out that the former sixth-round pick appeared in 20 games and made 33 career tackles. Acho acknowledged his playing career had not gone as planned but pushed back by comparing their careers relative to where they were drafted.

Acho has since become an immensely popular figure in sports media, having won a Sports Emmy while he was working with FOX. However, the network let him go in 2025.

The former Philadelphia player has traded shots with others as well (including Asante Samuel and Cam Newton). But this time with Fournette, he had reached his limit.

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