“I’m Done”: NFL Legend Michael Strahan Reveals Panic-Inducing Moment That Nearly Made Him Quit FOX for Giants Return

Michael Strahan thought he had the next chapter of his life figured out. The Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end had retired from the New York Giants after 15 seasons, a Super Bowl title, and a career that had already given him more than enough reasons to walk away. Speaking on The Mac Daddy Show, Strahan opened up about the rocky start to his broadcasting career and revealed just how close he came to reversing his retirement decision.

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“That was the catalyst for me to say, ‘No, I’m good. I’m just going to stick with this TV thing.’ But three weeks into the TV thing, I thought I made a mistake,” Strahan said on the podcast. “And I moved to LA full-time, and I started Fox three weeks in. I’m like, ‘This is not for me. I’m done, man. I can’t do this TV thing. I call the Giants.’ And a moment happened on the show that changed it forever.”

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During the early phase of his broadcasting career, Strahan struggled with the fast pace of television production. He recalled a moment when, during a live show, he was explaining a point but suddenly forgot what he was supposed to say next.

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“I got three points. I got one. I did two. After two, I realized I forgot three. I forgot the third. And I’m like in my head going, “Oh crap, it’s not coming to me.” And I’m running out of words on point number two. What’s next? What’s next? And then I started acting like I was choking (started coughing), and the other guys picked up and continued the conversation.”

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That was a pretty panic-inducing moment for the NFL star. However, once he remembered his point, he jumped back in and finished what he was saying. This moment gave him confidence because he realized he could think quickly under pressure.

“I realized if I can think that fast on my feet and that moment like that, then I can do it,” Strahan added.

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The timing of Strahan’s broadcasting move made the adjustment particularly difficult. He retired in 2008 after 15 seasons with the Giants, having just helped New York defeat the previously undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. He was not entering an entirely new industry because he had a recognizable face. He was entering a profession in which his football résumé could not do the work for him.

“After the first three weeks [of the job], I was ready to go back to football,” Strahan said in a 2024 interview.

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And this was not just a “what if.” After Strahan joined FOX, the Giants actually reached out when they needed help on defense. He turned them down and stayed with television. That makes his recent admission hit differently. For a moment, the NFL really was calling him back.

Nearly two decades later, Strahan has turned what could have been a short television stop into a second career that is almost as recognizable as his NFL one.

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Variety reported in 2021 that Strahan had extended his ABC News contract. A few years later, The Wall Street Journal reported that he was among GMA’s highest-paid stars, with his deal believed to be worth around $25 million a year. That is a pretty wild outcome for a career that started with Strahan simply trying to figure out what came next after football.

In 2025, FOX confirmed that he would continue as one of the regular analysts on FOX NFL Sunday, alongside Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, and Howie Long. He was not simply being brought back for the occasional appearance either. Strahan remained part of the core group on one of the network’s biggest NFL shows.

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Reports have put his FOX NFL Sunday salary at roughly $2 million a year, adding another layer to just how successful his broadcasting career has become. And FOX’s current profile still lists Strahan as a FOX NFL Sunday pregame analyst, showing that his place on the desk has remained firmly intact.

But despite how successful television has become for him, Strahan has never made it sound like he plans to do it forever.

“I guarantee you this: I’ll be off TV before a lot of people [are] sick of seeing me on TV,” he said.

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The Giants, meanwhile, moved forward without him. Strahan ultimately decided to stay retired, telling them that it had been one of the toughest decisions of his life and that he could not commit “100 percent, physically, mentally, emotionally” to another season.

The man who once nearly abandoned FOX after three weeks eventually built a media career spanning sports, morning news, entertainment, and business. What initially felt like the wrong decision became the foundation for an entirely different kind of legacy.