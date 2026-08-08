“I’m Done With EA”: 49ers Player Fumes Over Madden 27 Getting His Height and Face Wrong

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jack Jones is not happy with how EA Sports rendered his likeness in this year’s edition of Madden NFL. He took to social media to air his frustration after checking out his player model in Madden 27, and he didn’t hold back.

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“That’s not me. They do this every year,” Jones wrote, sharing a screenshot of his in-game avatar. He went further, breaking down exactly what he felt EA got wrong. “Height wrong. Swag wrong. That look like CJ off GTA San Andreas. This game trash I’m done wit EA I’m ngl,” Jones posted on his Instagram story.

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Imago Credit: JackJones/@presidentjacc via Instagram

Jones has complained about Madden previously, too. In 2024, he was not happy with his 74.0 overall rating.

“Oh my goodness,” Jones said, via Vegas Sports. “They crazy, I don’t even got nothing to say to them, they crazy… 74? … How many interceptions I’ve got? Four? That’s the record for the most (defensive) touchdowns in 20 games, or 22 games. Let’s start there.”

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Jones isn’t the only player this offseason to publicly call out how Madden chose to depict him. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers went through a nearly identical moment.

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“I gotta go in there to see what my face can’t look like,” Rodgers said.

Jack Jones signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in April and is now set to enter the 2026 season with the team. This is his fourth NFL stop since entering the league as a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State in 2022, with stints in New England, Las Vegas and Miami.

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His track record on the field gives him a real case for wanting a more flattering digital version of himself. Jones started all 17 games for Miami last season, recording a career-high 77 tackles with six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He has 213 tackles, 33 passes defensed, and eight interceptions in his four-year career.

San Francisco is looking to production to create real competition at cornerback, with Jones projected to challenge both Renardo Green and Darrell Luter for snaps opposite starter Deommodore Lenoir. It remains to be seen whether his in-game rating matches that role, but for now his problem with Madden has nothing to do with stats and everything to do with how the game chose to draw his face.