“I’m Getting Claustrophobic”: Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Voices Frustration During House Hunting Amid Bankruptcy Trial

Shilo Sanders has been looking for places to rent in Florida, and has so far been unsuccessful in finding his dream home. This time, he was joined by his brother, Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, and they visited a property in Fort Lauderdale. Unfortunately, this one might not have made the cut either, because of Sanders’ concerns about the space.

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In a vlog on his YouTube channel on October 6, the former Bucs safety took a dig at the space in one of the rooms of the flat.

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“This room is crazy small,” Sanders said. “This room is so small. Like, why even make this a room? Just add this to the master. Like, why are these rooms so little, bro? You can’t even breathe in here. I’m getting claustrophobic just being in this little room.”

Sanders then tried to drive his point home by stretching out his arms sideways.

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“Like, fam, I can only almost touch both walls,” he said. ” I’m about to just start building my own stuff ’cause this is crazy.”

In his previous vlogs documenting the experience, Shilo Sanders was visiting luxury apartments in the Edgewater area in Miami. There was one flat which he really liked, particularly because of the view it offered. But once Sanders heard it was $14,000, he made a beeline for the elevator.

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The second property also impressed Sanders, and he also appreciated that it wasn’t too big. However, the lack of closet space put him off.

In the property he visited in the recent vlog, closet space checked the box for Sanders. He appreciated the setup of the flat, which was priced at $9,950. They had also viewed another, cheaper unit, priced at $8,950.

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However, Sanders was in for a surprise. He ran into a fan, who was visiting her son, and watched the brothers since they played in Colorado. Sanders expressed his happiness at finding an “auntie” here, and struck up a camaraderie with her. He joked that he’d be over for food.

Shedeur Sanders offered to pay the down payment, too. However, Shilo Sanders seemed to put off the idea, and made his demands clear.

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“If you really want to buy a crib, you’re going to spend at least $2 million, bro,” he told Shedeur. “In Miami, bro, it’s different. We going to go to Texas before we do that out here, I promise you, I ain’t going to get sucked into that. I ain’t going to keep playing around with these Miami prices, bro.

“We got two more places to go to. And if it’s like that … I’m going to Texas. I ain’t going to keep going place to place. Y’all tell me 14, 13, 12, 10, 9 [thousand]. These two places should be six max.”

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Well, Shilo Sanders is still in a bit of a pickle right now.

He is awaiting judgment on the bankruptcy claim he filed in 2023, in response to a lawsuit in which he was ordered to pay plaintiff John Darjean $11.89 million. The latter had accused Sanders of assaulting him back when he was in high school. The amount became due on Sanders since he failed to appear in court proceedings for the initial lawsuit.

If Sanders is found to have acted with malice against Darjean, the due amount cannot be discharged. But if Sanders is ruled to have acted in self-defense, he would not have to pay the $11.89 million.

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Shilo Sanders shockingly claimed in court that it was actually Darjean who assaulted him.

A key piece of evidence is missing, particularly an important angle of the footage that documents the assault. Darjean claimed it had been stolen. A ruling is not expected until after November.