“I’m Glad I’m Retired”: 2x Super Bowl Champ Makes Honest Admission Amid Aaron Donald’s Rams Return Rumors

Former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody didn’t hesitate when asked how he’d feel facing a Los Angeles Rams defensive line that could soon include both Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. Appearing on “The Jim Rome Show,” the two-time Super Bowl champion made clear he’s relieved that matchup is no longer his problem.

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“Oh, Jim, listen, I don’t want any parts of that. I’m glad I’m retired. I don’t want any parts of that because who are you going to double?” Woody said on the show.

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Woody is talking about the nightmare of having to choose whom to double-team if Aaron Donald returns and lines up alongside Myles Garrett. He isn’t saying he is glad to be retired simply because Donald is coming back. His point is that an offensive lineman would have an awful assignment against a Rams front featuring both players.

“First of all, he’s not going to come back if he doesn’t feel like he can go out there and be the semblance of the player that he was, a three-time defensive player of the year,” Woody said. “But you’re talking about multiple players that are future Hall of Famers, Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. Who are you going to double?”

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Donald has spent much of the 2026 offseason working out at the Rams’ facility, fueling real speculation about a return more than two years after his 2023 retirement. The rumors picked up steam after Los Angeles traded for Garrett in June, and Donald himself told ESPN’s Pat McAfee shortly afterward that the move had him seriously thinking about suiting up again.

“I don’t know yet; we’re going to see,” Donald told a young fan during a recent UCLA workout, giving perhaps the clearest indication yet that his decision is still up in the air.

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Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week he remains hopeful clarity will come “sooner rather than later.”

“If he was arguably one of the greatest players ever, maybe the greatest defensive player ever, and he did all of that with everybody focused on him every second he was on the field, can you imagine even if he’s not what he was when he comes back, how great it would be if he wasn’t the top priority?”

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That attention on Garrett could open things up for Donald, especially on passing downs. Woody pointed out that Donald would not need to play every snap, with the Rams able to save him for key third-down situations when he can focus on getting after the quarterback.

His own experience gives the take plenty of weight. The former offensive lineman spent 12 seasons with the Patriots, Lions and Jets, winning two Super Bowls with New England and earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2002. He later moved into broadcasting and became an ESPN NFL analyst in 2011.

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For now, Donald’s decision is still up in the air, with McVay saying the Rams aren’t pushing him for an answer. If he does return, though, Woody’s point is clear: opposing offensive lines may have a serious problem on their hands.