“I’m Grieving”: Joy Taylor Makes Emotional Admission Over FOX Firing & Loss of Reputation

Joy Taylor got real and emotional in a solo episode of Two Personal With Joy Taylor after her sudden exit from FOX Sports last year. After years of being a familiar face on FS1, she admitted the loss hit her harder than she expected. She spoke openly about grief, not just from losing someone close to her, but also from letting go of the version of herself tied to her long career. The shift has shaken her routine and even how she sees herself, showing a much more vulnerable side than viewers are used to.

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“I’m grieving the routine of my career that has been in place for almost 20 years.” Joy Taylor said on Two Personal With Joy Taylor on April 14, 2026. “For a very long time, I was on a live show five days a week. And that was my life. Like every day doing something, if not the same, very similar, from the time that I was in Miami up until last August. And that’s a monumental change.”

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Although she did not mention FOX, the association was obvious, considering her tenure at the network recently. Joy Taylor has grown her career rapidly at FOX Sports Network since beginning her journey in 2016 as a moderator of the show ‘Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.’ She then became a news anchor on ‘The Herd’ in 2018, established her own radio show in 2021, and then joined ‘Speak’ in 2022 before leaving in July 2025.

In 2025, her daily show ‘Speak’ was eventually canceled, and her contract was not renewed after nearly a decade with the network, according to The Athletic.

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Her departure came during a wave of changes that included cancellations of shows like Speak, Breakfast Ball, and The Facility.

Before joining FOX Sports, Taylor spent five years building her name in Miami radio, particularly on 790 AM, The Ticket. She was one of the hosts of the morning program called the ‘Zaslow and Joy Show’ on 790 AM The Ticket after serving as an executive producer.

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In the same year of her departure, a lawsuit was filed in February by former hairstylist Noushin Faraji, alleging verbal abuse, ignored complaints, and inappropriate relationships with executives. Taylor denied the claims while FOX conducted its investigation.

Right now, Taylor is focused on adjusting to life without the structure that defined her career for so long. While she is sharing her personal journey and trying to find a new rhythm, there is still speculation that the lawsuit may have played a role in her departure.

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The Lawsuit may have played a role in FOX’s firing

The cancellations of Taylor’s show came about six months after she was named in a sexual assault and discrimination lawsuit that also involved FOX Sports and former host Skip Bayless.

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According to the lawsuit filed against Taylor in January by Faraji, who worked as a hairstylist for Fox Sports, Taylor had responded with, “Get over it,” when she had complained that he had touched her at his birthday party in 2017. In addition, Taylor allegedly mocked Faraji’s accent and complained about her humming, which was an “involuntary subconscious coping mechanism for her diagnosed PTSD.”

Taylor denied all of the allegations. In a February statement to The Athletic, her spokeswoman said Taylor was named in the lawsuit to attract media attention. “The claims set forth against Ms. Taylor are devoid of merit and appear to have been strategically framed to create unwarranted publicity rather than to seek legitimate redress,” the spokeswoman said. She added, “Ms. Taylor denies each and every allegation against her as set forth in Plaintiff’s Complaint to the extent they allege any wrongdoing, liability, or entitlement to relief.”

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In August 2025, Fox Sports and Skip Bayless came to a settlement agreement with Faraji.

During an emotional appearance on the Higher Learning Podcast, Joy Taylor spoke openly about how her exit from FOX Sports has affected her, saying it has taken a real toll on her passion for the business.

“I gotta be honest with you,” Taylor said. “The f****d up part about this year, and I don’t know if I’m going to get it back, is the experience this year has taken away my joy for the business.”

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Together, the lawsuit, show cancellations, and career changes highlight a difficult period for Taylor as she works through both personal and professional challenges and looks ahead to what comes next.