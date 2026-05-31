“I’m in That Mood”: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Signals Openness to Sign Banned QB Under NCAA Investigation

2,900 bets that totaled more than $30,000. Based on the latest reports, 2900 bets placed over a year have put Brendan Sorsby’s college football career on the verge of ending. NCAA’s rules are clear. All athletes are strictly prohibited from placing sports bets of any kind, and Brendan, the former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback, was no different. He lost his eligibility to play football in April, but remains free to continue playing elsewhere. And that’s where Jerry Jones, who likes a good redemption arc, enters the picture.

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Last week, Jori Epstein, senior NFL reporter for Yahoo Sports, asked Jones whether he’d want the NFL to hold a supplemental draft for Brendan Sorsby.

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According to Epstein, Jones didn’t particularly know Sorsby’s details, but he gave a general answer, “I do like the supplemental draft. Especially where we are. The sooner to today that we can get as many good ones on the field, that’s a plus for us. Because I’m in that mood.”

The Texas Tech quarterback’s legal battle with the NCAA took a significant turn ahead of a hearing scheduled for Monday in a Lubbock courtroom. Earlier this week, Sorsby’s request for reinstatement was denied, while newly surfaced court documents shed further light on his infamous gambling history.

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The documents revealed that 40 of these 2900 bets were related to Indiana football while he was a member of the program. Whereas Sorsby maintains that he never once wagered on any games that he was a part of.

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“Once I became part of the active roster with an opportunity to play, I immediately stopped betting on Indiana,” Sorsby said in his statement to the NCAA.

Despite all that, if Sorsby does become eligible for the NFL’s supplemental draft after all, Jerry Jones and co. would likely have to give up one of their future draft picks to acquire him. Given the level of interest he could attract, it may take at least a Day 2 selection to secure his rights. In the supplemental draft, the player is awarded to the team willing to surrender the highest draft pick.

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However, as things currently stand, it’s still unclear whether Sorsby will even enter the supplemental draft.

Since 1977, the NFL’s supplemental draft has been a less-used, tertiary method for finding players, where the draft order is selected via a lottery system based on the previous season’s win-loss records. Teams are divided into three groups: teams with six or fewer wins, other non-playoff teams, and the remaining 14 playoff teams. The order of each group is selected randomly, and teams have to place undisclosed bids to sign a player of their choice.

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So far, very few players have managed to carve out successful careers after entering the league through this path.

As for Sorsby, two months after Texas Tech brought him in April, he was suspended. Despite the suspension, Texas Tech has continued to support Sorsby and appealed the NCAA’s decision after he completed a 35-day gambling rehabilitation program in Arizona.

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In his statement to the NCAA, Sorsby alleges that, “My betting became a compulsion, which made it virtually impossible to resist the constant notifications I received from betting apps. I lost complete control of my addiction. I now realize the apps controlled me and I did not control them.”

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While the NCAA acknowledged Sorsby’s efforts to seek treatment, it has remained firm in its stance. According to the organization, one of the key factors behind its decision is that Sorsby allegedly placed bets involving his own team while playing college football.

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As reported by ESPN’s David Purdum, the NCAA stated in a legal filing submitted Friday that its rules are clear and that Sorsby’s college football career should be considered over. The NCAA has also made it clear that it does not intend to set a precedent by allowing an athlete who wagered on games involving his own team to return to competition.

Interestingly, even after all of this, SI’s Justin Melo also sees Sorsby as a valuable asset for the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran writer described Sorsby as Dak Prescott‘s successor, given his stellar production and incredible dual-threat ability.

“The Dallas Cowboys are the surprise inclusion here, but never underestimate Jerry Jones’ movements. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is signed to a $260 million contract, but they possess an out-clause in 2028,” Melo wrote. “If the next few seasons don’t bring better results in Dallas, the Cowboys could seriously consider going in a different direction as Prescott approaches his mid-30s.”

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As Prescott turns 33 in July, the time is certainly ticking for the current Cowboys QB1, which makes the Brendan Sorsby situation even more intriguing for Dallas.

In the meantime, Jerry Jones and Co. have been urged to make a win-now trade, which could further reinforce their defense after a dismal 2025.

Cowboys urged to trade for 12-sack edge rusher to complete defensive overhaul

Although the Dallas Cowboys have brought several key defensive reinforcements to improve the team’s biggest weakness during the disappointing 2025 season, America’s Team has been urged to make another trade for Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.

“They should make one more move to solidify the group and make a play for Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat,” Knox wrote. “Sweat isn’t necessarily on the trade block. However, he was absent at the start of OTAs and, according to Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard, is ‘not particularly happy’ in Arizona.”

Sweat previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2020 to 2024 while averaging 8 sacks and 17 QB hits per season. He then moved to Arizona and continued this stellar form by hauling in a career-high 12 sacks. But after this incredible performance, Sweat appears to be ready for a move, as Cardinals insider Johnny Venerables revealed Sweat has requested a trade and is holding out by missing the recent OTAs.

Despite being this late into the offseason, the Cowboys still have incredible opportunities to bring in talent that can help the franchise win now and build for the future. Now all eyes will be on Jerry Jones to see if he can make these moves to further improve his franchise.