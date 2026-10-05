“I’m in the Hospital”: Chad Ochocinco Announces Health Update After Sudden Illness Amid Bengals’ Loss to Jaguars

As a former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, Chad Ochocinco had no choice but to root for his team as they battled against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 4 game. Unfortunately for him, the Bengals lost the game by 22-17. However, he had an even more disappointing update for fans.

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“I’m in the hospital I’ll see yall on Monday 🤒,” Ochocinco revealed on X and shared a picture of his hand with a patient’s tag on his wrist.

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It was a response to a post shared by Nightcap, the podcast that Johnson co-hosts with Shannon Sharpe. The post urged Johnson to “run,” after the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated his former team. However, his next tweet sparked concern among fans.

“Still at the hospital trying to see if they are gonna release me for @NightcapShow_ tonight.”

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Well, Ochocinco hasn’t really shared the specific details of his illness. Some fans wished him well, others encouraged him to return to the show as quickly as possible. However, Ocho did not disappoint.

He showed up to the routine midnight podcast, alright. However, Johnson had to switch his regular clothes for a hospital gown and hospital cap. The signature sunglasses stayed on, though. Just as every episode, the trio of Sharpe, Johnson, and Joe Johnson broke down the latest games.

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Before appearing on the show, Johnson seems to have been watching the game. He was reacting to tweets with GIFs from social media.

Upon learning WR Ja’Marr Chase had been ruled out following a concussion check, Ocho shared a GIF of a disappointed Tigger from Winnie the Pooh. He also reacted to a post that said, “Watching your team lose can trigger heart attacks,” with a GIF of a man clutching at his chest.

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It is not known what has sent Chad Johnson to the hospital.

But it’s worth noting that Ocho has dealt with ocular problems throughout his professional career. He had cataract surgery back in November 2020, claiming he had 20/90 vision in his right eye since 1995. And before that, back in 2012, he missed an OTA when playing for the New England Patriots because he had to visit an ophthalmologist.

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But earlier in April this year, Ochocinco shared a concerning update about his vision and asked for help on X.

“Dear @BascomPalmerEye, My name is Chad. I’ve only had vision in one eye after a procedure back in 1994,” Ochocinco wrote. “I would love for you guys to correct my vision & remove a cataract so I can make use of both eyes for a change, so I can stop wearing shades indoors. Thank you 🙏🏾.”

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Nevertheless, Chad Johnson was one of the star attractions for the Bengals during his prime. After all, he caught 766 passes for 11,059 yards and scored 67 touchdowns through 11 years in the league (10 years with the Bengals and one with the Patriots). He even received six Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pro honors during his time with Cincinnati. No wonder he stayed loyal to the team even after being retired for more than a decade (15 years).