“I’m Just Here to Watch”: Deion Sanders Shuts Down Media During Browns Training Camp Visit for Son Shedeur

Deion Sanders visited the Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea, Ohio, ahead of Colorado’s fall camp. As Shedeur Sanders is fighting for the QB1 spot against Deshaun Watson, ‘Coach Prime’ is there to support his boy. However, he doesn’t want any limelight on him.

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Browns reporter Jeff Schudel mentioned on X: “Deion Sanders is at #Browns practice today. He politely declined an interview. “I’m not doing media,” he said. “I’m just here to watch.” Sanders and Browns head coach Todd Monken chatted on the field earlier in the day.”

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The moment of his visit was perfect. After all, the day of the visit, Shedeur Sanders was scheduled to take first-team reps after Deshaun Watson worked with the starters earlier in the week.

Even Browns head coach Todd Monken chatted with Deion Sanders and was very excited about his visit.

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“It was really cool,” Monken said after the practice. “Deion Sanders, you kidding me? Forget that it’s Shedeur’s dad. I mean, first of all, he did an unbelievable job with Shedeur, great kid. And obviously an elite football player, hell, baseball player. And then as a coach, I mean, wow. Everything that he’s achieved. It was awesome [having him at practice].”

Well, last time the Browns quarterback room was filled with four players, including Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Sanders. And back then, Shedeur only got reps with the backup unit, not the first-team offense. But this time Sanders is in a QB battle. So, Coach Prime’s presence made it extra special.

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This year’s visit was very different from last year. During his rookie training camp in 2025, Shedeur Sanders asked his father, Deion Sanders, not to come because he was getting only a few practice reps and did not want extra attention from the media.

Shedeur Sanders played well when he got his chance with the first-team offense. He threw several accurate deep passes to rookie receiver Denzel Boston, Harold Fannin Jr., and Isaiah Bond. His good performance came one day after Deshaun Watson struggled in practice and threw two interceptions.

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On the second day of training camp, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the team will choose its starting quarterback based only on how well each player performs. So, the training camp performance does matter, and right now Sanders is doing well.

Things like age will not affect the decision. Plus, Deshaun Watson’s big contract will not give him an advantage, and Shedeur Sanders’ limited NFL experience and future potential will not give him a disadvantage.

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For now, the team only cares about which quarterback plays a good game. So, let’s wait and see who takes up the QB1 role ahead of the 2026 season.