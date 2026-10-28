“I’m Not a Big Fan”: 2x Patriots Super Bowl Champ Opposes Jay-Z Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jay-Z is heading to the Super Bowl halftime stage for the first time, but Kyle Van Noy is already looking back at the show that made 50 Cent a surprise hit in Los Angeles. The former Patriots outside linebacker has made it clear he is not thrilled with the NFL’s choice for 2027, and his explanation has less to do with the music than with the history between two rap heavyweights.

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“Jay-Z’s about to headline the Super Bowl 2027. How do we feel about that? I’m not sure. I’m not a big fan because I’m like, who wants to listen to Jay-Z?” Van Noy said on TikTok.

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He then pointed to the previous Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, where Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar headlined the show, with 50 Cent making a surprise appearance to perform “In da Club.” His upside-down entrance before performing went viral, sparked countless memes, and drew enthusiastic reactions from fans.

Jay Z’s Roc Nation, which remains in partnership with the NFL to produce the halftime shows, made the bold decision to pick the artist himself for the show this season. Per Puck, this was after stars like Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber were being considered. Jay-Z has never performed in the halftime show.

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“When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that JAŸ-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity, and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”

One reason Jay-Z might have picked himself for the show this time is the success of his recent tour, Jay-Z 30. The tour is in honor of the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. He just closed the tour in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last weekend.

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Jay-Z had not been on tour for the last nine years, and it’s been some time since he released hit music. However, crowds still came to watch his show: according to Puck, Jay-Z pulled more than $42 million for the three consecutive shows held at Yankee Stadium in July.

He’d also had some stars grace the tour, including his wife and Grammy-winning superstar, Beyoncé. Others include Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, and Justin Timberlake. The tour had been referred to in a statement released by Jay-Z in light of the halftime show announcement.

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“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” it read. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

Will Jay-Z be able to bank on his recent success to ensure the halftime show at Super Bowl LXI is a hit? We will have to wait and watch.