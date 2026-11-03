“I’m Not Coming Back”: Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Voices Safety Concerns After Being Threatened at West Palm Beach

Shilo Sanders has been house hunting for quite a while now. Through his YouTube channel, he took his subscribers through his house-hunting quests in Florida. However, when he came to West Palm Beach, things got a bit troublesome.

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“West Palm Beach is actually still weak, though,” Sanders confessed in his recent YouTube video. “I’m not gonna lie.”

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His friend David Studstill, however, believed that Sanders should still consider the spot since he didn’t have a bad experience yet. But Sanders was convinced about his stance on West Palm Beach.

“I wouldn’t live here, though,” he said. “Everything is a little too far for me. It’s a good place. I wouldn’t say it’s better than Miami, though, or Tampa. But the more I seen from Palm beach, like the better it was. Like, if I could see where the beach is located then definitely, for sure, like I’ll probably follow with that more. I can’t say I’ll be back, but we going to see him. That dude walking around somewhere. I promise you I’m not coming back.”

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Well, it all started when Sanders and one of his friends pulled up to West Palm Beach’s famous Hook’s Fish and Chicken. It was a spot where he DoorDash’d some really good wings a few days ago. For now, he wanted his subscribers to take a look at the fast food spot that he liked so much. But out of nowhere, an alleged ‘member of the hood’ came up looking for trouble.

The man, claiming to be a hood member, didn’t seem to like Deion Sanders. He was apparently looking for an altercation when he began using cuss words. However, Shilo Sanders knew better. He got out of the situation and got into his car.

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“I don’t know what type of guy he is, bro, but he just was going crazy,” Sanders said in the video. “Like, he’s like, schizophrenic, it seemed like he was tweaking, bro. And he just escalated it himself like out of his own brain. Like I don’t understand why. I don’t understand what he got against Deion Sanders, but he tripping.”

“But I’m not going to stick around and find out cuz I don’t want to have to do nothing and then I have to fill out the paperwork or someone mess around and try to harm me or do something to me. So I had to just get up out of there.”

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Walking away from an unprovoked confrontation over his famous father proved to be the smartest play Shilo Sanders could make. Even if the local wings lived up to the hype on DoorDash, no meal or neighborhood is worth risking a dangerous confrontation. With his personal safety far outweighing any real estate search, West Palm Beach is officially crossed off his house-hunting list for good.