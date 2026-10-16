“I’m Not Going Anywhere.”: NFL RedZone Host Scott Hanson Sets Record Straight on Future Amid Exit Rumors

Since 2006, Scott Hanson has been a central piece of NFL Media and has been the beloved host of NFL RedZone since it first aired in 2009. He has become a household name on Sunday afternoons, where he delivers the most exciting moments on the gridiron. But not too long ago, rumors around his exit from the network began circling the internet.

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This week Hanson sat down with Outkick’s Bobby Burack for an hour-long conversation. Therein, Hanson revealed that he’s in the middle of a four-year contract as the NFL RedZone host. Of course, he claimed to love the sport and the job. However, speculation rose when he said that he wasn’t “married” to the game.

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“Could I go somewhere else? Sure, but we’ll talk about that when it’s time to talk about that,” Hanson told Burack. “And if I were to go somewhere else, I would want that show or that endeavor to thrive in a way that it hasn’t ever thrived before and to serve the audience as best as anyone in a host role can possibly serve an audience.”

It didn’t take long for Hanson to clear the air about his future on the network covering games on Sundays, as he announced on X: “Whoa whoa whoa. Context is everything. For those who care: I’m not going anywhere.

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“I’m in the middle of a multi-year deal. I give everything I have to try and make the show great. I’m going to continue doing that. I LOVE our Sundays together! See you this weekend for *Episode 300*!”

Hanson’s four-year contract extension began in 2025 and will end after the 2028 season. While he isn’t going anywhere right away, the situation could be different after he spends 20 years as the face of NFL RedZone.

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A similar scare happened in January 2026, when Hanson got a bit emotional while ending the 2025 season. That led many viewers to believe that it was time to bid him farewell and welcome a new name to host the show on Sundays. Thankfully, Hanson addressed the concerns at that time as well through a social media post.

“I just got caught up in the moment. Hit me right that second,” he wrote. “All the hard work and sacrifice from our crew. I’ll be back – and we will see you in September!! Enjoy the playoffs.”

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ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro stated the NFL will combine its media assets with ESPN’s reach and innovation to cater to fans better. Meaning, the NFL will continue the production of RedZone, but ESPN will take care of the distribution. According to Pitaro, it will help the network in the launch of its new direct-to-consumer service.

Nevertheless, Hanson shut down all speculation about his exit from NFL RedZone till the end of the 2028 season. Viewers can rest easy knowing that the undisputed king of NFL Sundays isn’t walking away anytime soon.