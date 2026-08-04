“I’m Not Going To Be Tough Like Bill Parcells”: Sean Payton Explains Decision To Hand Broncos Play-Calling Duties to Davis Webb

One of the biggest changes for the Denver Broncos this season won’t come on the field but on the headset. After decades of calling his own offense, head coach Sean Payton has handed over the play-calling duties to the new offensive coordinator, Davis Webb. But does that mean Payton would have absolutely no say in how the offense works?

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“I’m sure in a healthy way,” Payton told the media on Monday when a reporter asked if he’s going to interject with Webb’s play-calling. “This is going to work. I’ve done it before. I’m not going to be tough like Bill [Parcells].”

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Payton seems to believe in collaborative leadership and has a lot of confidence in Webb’s ability to run the offense. Despite being just 31 years old, Webb has a commendable football acumen. After all, he has been proving himself to Payton since his first year as an NFL coach (2023).

Over the last three seasons, he built strong chemistry with Bo Nix and developed him into a star quarterback. Webb even handled his play-calling duties during the preseason. And he proved that he could process the game at an elite speed.

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Meanwhile, Payton worked under Bill Parcells as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2005. But Parcells is famous for his intense, demanding, and highly hands-on coaching style. And Payton believes in a supportive and collaborative approach with Webb.

Yet, he won’t leave the new Broncos’ offensive coordinator completely unchecked. When pressed further on how often he might interfere with Webb’s play-calling on game days, Payton gave a candid answer.

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“Some suggestions, some mandates,” the head coach admitted. “It’ll work fine.”

Webb will serve as the primary play-caller. But Payton retains final authority over the team’s strategy. As the head coach, Payton will step in whenever game situations demand a specific approach.

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“I think it’s going to help our team and I’ll do whatever it takes to support him,” Payton previously said at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. “It’s not something I would do if I didn’t think it will help our team.”

Now, as Nix recovers from his two offseason ankle surgeries, it’ll be worth watching how Webb and Nix execute the play-calling system together this season. But as Payton himself put it, there will be suggestions, there will be mandates, and ultimately, the success of the arrangement will be measured by how smoothly it translates from the headset to the scoreboard.