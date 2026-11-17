The San Francisco 49ers are on a roll this season, with head coach Kyle Shanahan guiding his team to a blistering 8-1 start tied with the Buffalo Bills. In Week 10, the 49ers routed the unsatisfactory defense from the Dallas Cowboys, winning 46-40. But their wide receiver room still lacks depth. Though the team could use an experienced WR, a retired Pro Bowl receiver who is looking to return to the league after announcing his retirement in January somehow doesn’t want to be associated with them.

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Two-time Pro Bowler and former Minnesota Vikings star Adam Thielen appeared on KFAN Sports Radio on Nov. 16. When asked if he would answer the phone from a potential team looking for his services, Thielen replied, “Oh, a hundred percent. Yeah, a hundred percent.”

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When asked what he’d do if the 49ers called him, Thielen served a blunt rejection.

“I’m not going to the Niners,” Thielen said.

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But how is a retired player in contention to join in the middle of an active NFL season? Many legends like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have returned to play after retiring earlier. The latest example is Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald, who returned after a two-year retirement.

Just before confirming his intention to return, when Thielen wasn’t explicitly asked about a comeback by the host, he first teased that he is fit and ready to play again.

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“My workout room is right next to me right here, and I was working out before I got on the show this morning. And I played basketball twice a week, so I’m probably in better shape than I was when I was playing, but, yeah, I’m always ready, man. Come on,” Thielen said.

He also continued that he isn’t “short of breath” and is in “good shape.” The former wide receiver, who played most of his career for the Minnesota Vikings, retired in January after playing 13 seasons in the league. But he retired as part of the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom he played six games for after joining them in Dec. 2025. Thielen’s last game was a 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round last year.

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“What a ride it has been!” the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram then. “13 years what a blessing! Have been blessed with so many great relationships and mentors over the years that I am forever grateful for! Thank you to everyone who has supported me through the years it has meant everything to my family and I!”

While Thielen looks to make a comeback, Shanahan has continued to deal with the wide receiver problem. The 49ers have been missing their starting receivers due to recurring injuries. While Deebo Samuel Sr. missed three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in the Week 5 win against the Seattle Seahawks, he returned in the latest game.

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Shanahan took another hit at receiver, as quarterback Brock Purdy’s prominent target, receiver Mike Evans, aggravated a right Achilles tendon injury in the Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders and has not been available since that game. He recently talked about Evans coming back to practice.

“I’m hoping to, just not sure yet. Still too early,” Shanahan said. “He’s flying in tonight with the guys who were left behind who didn’t travel with us to Dallas. So we’ll let these next few days go and see if he can get out there sometime this week.”

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As the 49ers faced problems at the position, the team acquired six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen.

“We think he’s a dog, and he plays hard that way. And those are the type of guys we like to add to our offense,” Shanahan said of Allen.

The 49ers are obsessed with bringing in experience in the wide receiver position, and Thielen might have been a good pick for backup, but the former Vikings star seemingly wants to stay loyal to the team he played for over 10 years in two stints.

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The 49ers will next play the Vikings on Sunday. It will be one of the biggest games of the season, with both teams coming in with a respectable record. The 49ers are 8-1, and the Vikings are 7-2.