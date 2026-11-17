The New Orleans Saints have not been up to par, having lost their sixth game of the 2026 NFL season in Week 10, going down 20-17 against the division rivals, the Carolina Panthers. Part of the reason for their wonky form has been quarterback Tyler Shough’s inconsistency. But for a retired Saints legend, who recently rejected the idea of potentially playing for the Green Bay Packers, which is struggling with its offensive line, Shough is the one quarterback who would make him put his boots on and return to the field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m going to be honest, I’m not going to the Packers, though,” five-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show. “Not doing it. I’ve been to Green Bay a couple times. Don’t like it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Packers’ offensive line had a bad day against the Minnesota Vikings in the 30-10 blowout loss on Sunday. Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love was sacked eight times, hit 12 times, and pressured 21 times in his 35 dropbacks against the Vikings. Even head coach Matt LaFleur thought the performance was “pretty bad.”

Adams and Armstead were discussing the same, but instead of agreeing with Adams to think about playing for the Packers, Armstead supported his former team’s quarterback, Shough, who himself struggled against the Panthers. Shough completed 25 of 35 targets for 187 yards and one touchdown with an interception.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been vocal about it. I would love to block for Tyler Shough, but they have a great young left tackle in Kelvin Banks Jr., so that spot wouldn’t be open,” Armstead continued. “I’m trying to think of who could use me right now. That’s tough. Kay, I might have to answer that on Twitter, on X. Might have to send you a message.”

Armstead, who was recently inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame, said that there is “no excuse” for the poor performance of Shough. He said that the output is not “consistent enough” and that he can’t fumble handoffs in Week 10, as they’re more like “preseason, first two weeks” stuff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armstead was talking about a fumble between Shough and running back Audric Estime in the second quarter. Shough himself reflected on it.

“That was just a classic— I was trying to pull it, got stuck, and it can’t happen though, especially on the exchange there. We have to make sure we secure the ball no matter what happens. That’s on me at the exchange point. Quarterback has got to secure it, so it won’t happen again,” Shough said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shough also talked about how the game went, saying that there was a “lack of execution” in some critical moments that led to their loss. Shough also had two turnovers in the game, making it the second time in the season he’s had more turnovers than touchdowns.

“It’s the name of the game,” Shough said about turnovers being a consistent issue this season. “Every single team, you’re going to look at the stat sheet, and whoever wins the turnover margin is going to have a whopping one-sided. They’re going to lose the game if they lose it, and win the game more often than not.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think last week was an outlier, for sure, but we have to ensure that we have it in those key moments. It goes back to the little things. Like I said, with a mesh, a mistake there can happen, but I think our process was correct. We just have to execute in those little moments and keep doing our jobs.”

While Shough was frustrated by the loss and his underwhelming performance, Saints’ head coach Kellen Moore didn’t put the blame entirely on him and said that “he’s playing fine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s battling. He and I have to do a better job of getting ourselves more opportunities to play better football on offense. Obviously, that’s my focus. I have to do a better job when he’s out there,” Moore added.

For now, the Saints stand third in the NFC South and are 3-6 in the league. In Week 11, they will play against the Chicago Bears, who are 7-2. Shough would want to clean up his mistakes to improve the Saints’ performance hereon.