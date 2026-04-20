“I’m Not Going To Try Overdo It”: Derrick Henry Opens Up Retirement Stance As Concerning Trend Emerges for Ravens RB at 32

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry gave a refreshingly honest answer when asked about his retirement plans. Since entering the league in 2016, the Yulee, Florida native has established himself as one of the NFL’s most dominant players and even with the years adding up, he hasn’t shown much sign of slowing down. Still, 2026 presents a new kind of test for Henry, as he faces what could be the toughest challenge of his career.

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“Yeah, I don’t see myself stopping, not any time soon.” Derrick Henry said as he appeared on the Ross Tucker Podcast. “But if I feel like the father time has caught up with me, and I feel like my body’s telling me it’s probably time to shut it down, then yeah, I would do that. I’m not going to try to overdo it. But if I feel good, and I feel I can still compete and play at a high level, I’m going to go out and do that. But I’m definitely not going to overdo it, for sure.”

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Even after a 10-season run with more than 13,000 yards and 122 touchdowns, Henry seems confident about continuing his NFL career, but Father Time is undefeated.

Running backs are often seen declining around 30, but it is usually around 32 when production really starts to drop. Since the NFL and AFL merger in 1970, many backs have played well at 30 and 31, but very few have kept that level beyond 32, with most seeing a clear decline.

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Since 1970, no other 32-year-old running back besides Ricky Williams had managed to carry a heavy workload. Ricky Williams rushed 241 times for 1,121 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2009. Hall of Famer Walter Payton also ran for 1,551 yards and nine touchdowns on 324 carries for the Chicago Bears at age 32 in 1985; his performance was just above average.

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Derrick Henry 22 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_236 Copyright: xAMGx

Since turning 30, Henry has rushed for 3,669 yards and 33 touchdowns on 651 carries in 35 games. That ranks as the 12th-most rushing yards for an NFL player after turning 30. The most belongs to Frank Gore with 7,161 yards.

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That is what makes Derrick Henry’s recent 300-plus carry seasons so impressive. Still, keeping up that level of usage and production at his age is unlikely, even if he tries to beat the odds again.

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For the time being, he’s staying on the field, and his team appears fully supportive of that.

Derrick Henry continues to carry the Ravens offense

Derrick Henry was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round, 45th overall, of the 2016 NFL Draft. After spending eight seasons with the Titans, he joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2024.

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In his first season in Baltimore, Henry finished with 325 carries for 1,921 yards, the second most in the league behind Saquon Barkley. He also rushed for 16 touchdowns and added two receiving scores. He also led the league in rushing touchdowns with 16. Last season, his production stayed consistent, as he finished with 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns.

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New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter inherits an offense with Derrick Henry right at the center. After Henry’s two strong seasons in Baltimore, Minter shared his vision for the veteran running back heading into this year.

“And so, we feel like he’s a major, major piece of how we operate and how we’re going to operate,” Minter said at the NFL’s annual meetings in March 2026. “And I could not be more excited to have him. He’s had an unbelievable career, and then even more so the last two years. The way that he works—there are some guys that get better with age, and I would say that he kind of fits into that category.”

The Ravens have also shown their trust in him by giving him a two-year, $30 million contract extension in 2025. So while Henry might be evaluating when is the right time to call it a career, it is clear the team is still counting on their star running back.