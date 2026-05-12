“I’m Not Happy”: Donald Trump Has a Message for Fernando Mendoza After Raiders QB Skips White House Visit

On May 11, 2026, the White House hosted the Indiana Hoosiers’ College Football Playoff championship. White House championship visits usually bring jokes and handshakes from the President. But this time, Donald Trump delivered a surprisingly warm message to a missing quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, turning a skipped visit into a moment of respect.

Addressing the missing quarterback, the POTUS said, “Starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza, now the reason he’s not here, he was so nice, he called, because JD, he’s a big fan of ours. You wouldn’t believe it because he didn’t show up. I’m not happy, but that’s okay. The reason he didn’t is because he’s at spring training.”

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It sounded like a scolding at first. But just like a proud elder forgiving a hard-working youth, the President quickly softened. Trump wasn’t actually mad. Instead, he used this moment to send a clear message: respect and honesty go a long way.

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This wasn’t really a surprise either. Mendoza still needs to fight for the starting position despite being a top draft pick this season. The Las Vegas Raiders have also got Kirk Cousins in free agency. And the team has publicly acknowledged that they’re going to be patient with the Hoosiers alumni.

“I’m on the bottom of the totem pole here. I’ve got to prove myself,” the No. 1 draft pick said earlier in the offseason. “I can’t miss practice. I don’t have the calendar, but as a rookie, I don’t think that’s a good look.”

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He continued, “I want to try to best serve my teammates, and I don’t know if that’d be accomplishing that goal.”

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Even former NFL receiver Nate Burleson believes Cousins would get the starting position instead of Mendoza. According to him, Mendoza still needs to learn a lot, while Cousins is already a veteran quarterback. To top it off, the Raiders also paid him $12.6 million for a two-year contract. It’s proof that they want Cousins to lead the depth chart. But what exactly does Mendoza need to improve?

“I need more work under center,” Mendoza said. “And it’s great when we can be in the hotel getting 25 to 50 snaps each last night and the night before Day 1 to really get that timing. And I still have a long way to go.”

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But Mendoza wasn’t the only Hoosier absent from the White House championship. The cornerback D’Angelo Ponds and the center Pat Coogan were also missing from the event. And the reason was the same. Coogan is currently training with the Tennessee Titans to compete against Austin Schlottmann for a position. Meanwhile, Ponds is proving himself at the New York Jets’ rookie minicamp.

Yet, it was Mendoza’s absence that caught Trump’s attention.

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Why does Fernando Mendoza carry such significance?

Trump went ahead and praised Mendoza for his accomplishments and contributions, bringing the Hoosiers their first football national title. He also credited the young quarterback for becoming the first Heisman Trophy winner in the school’s history. Moreover, his touchdown run against Miami in the championship game’s fourth quarter impressed the President of America.

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Trump predicted, “I think he’s going to do great. He’s a winner.”

But the real reason why he mentioned Mendoza was that the quarterback had a positive conversation with the POTUS ahead of his absence. Mendoza picked up the phone and told the honest truth. If he had stayed silent or simply made up a convenient excuse, the President admitted the entire speech would have taken a very different turn.

“If I didn’t do that, believe me, I wouldn’t have even talked about him,” the POTUS said. “If he was not here for other reasons, like he didn’t like Trump or didn’t want to come, I wouldn’t have even mentioned him. I’d go through the whole (speech), I’d talk about how great (the team was), I wouldn’t even mention the quarterback’s name. But he’s a great guy, actually, and he is actually a big fan of what we’re doing for our country.”

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Trump acknowledged the courtesy, the Raiders acknowledged the timeline, and Mendoza kept his focus where it mattered most. Now, the spotlight shifts to Vegas. Trump, just like the fans, will be watching to see if this hardworking rookie can truly lead the Raiders this season.