Going up against your old team can bring back a lot of memories, but for Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, it’s just another game. He will have an interesting overlap heading into Sunday, having been on the offensive coaching staff at San Francisco.

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“I mean, it’s just another opponent,” Brian Fleury said to the media before the game against the 49ers. “We burned the ships when we came here, so I don’t have anybody coming to the game. I’m not looking forward to seeing anybody. We’re going to the hotel, going to the stadium, and we’re out.”

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When asked whether he had any hard feelings toward the 49ers, Fleury quickly replied, “No, not at all. Not at all. It’s just another game.”

The Seattle Seahawks hired Brian Fleury as their offensive coordinator this year to replace Klint Kubiak, who left to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Fleury spent seven seasons at San Francisco; he moved to offense after initially being hired as a defensive quality control coach. He was promoted to tight ends coach in 2022 and was the run-game coordinator last season.

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He will prove to be an asset for the Seahawks, as he knows how 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan operates the defense.

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This is the first time in Fleury’s career that he has held the offensive coordinator position. The job was massive: taking over an offense that won the Super Bowl and had players like Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Now in the last leg of the 2026 season, Fleury is hanging in there.

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His offense has had its hits and misses, and sits at 15th in the league with 333.2 yards per game. Shanahan’s 49ers, however, sit at No. 2, per ESPN.

Seattle’s offense has got some making up to do. Fleury’s job was complicated after Sam Darnold was out with an injury in the very first game. Injuries in the backfield have only added to his list of problems.

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These inconsistencies were visible in its games, too. Against the Broncos, the Seahawks’ offense struggled badly. Seattle scored only three points through the first three quarters and allowed five sacks for 38 yards. The offense managed to find a spark and add 11 points in the final quarter to send the game into overtime. However, the Seahawks still lost 17-14.

The Seahawks offense is weak, but The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen and Andrew Destin pointed out that the passing game really started declining after week 10 in 2025, and not entirely in Fleury’s tenure. The numbers comparing both time spans are pretty much on par.

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Fleury has to come back better next year, perhaps with a better Sam Darnold who doesn’t turn over the ball so much. But this will be Fleury’s second meeting with the 49ers, having already faced them in Lumen Field earlier in the season. The Seahawks lost 32-29 to the 49ers.

Seattle managed just 251 total yards on 60 plays, averaging 4.2 yards per play. Darnold threw two interceptions and was sacked five times for 33 yards. The offense also struggled to sustain drives, converting only 3 of 12 third-down attempts. Seattle’s running game was not much better, producing 89 yards on 26 carries at an average of 3.4 yards per attempt.

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Though the team ended up losing, Shanahan spoke positively about Fleury’s work as Seattle’s offensive coordinator, ahead of the game saying, “I think he’s taken over where Klint left off. Just running a similar scheme, doing a really good job.”

Now, to avoid making those mistakes once again, Brian Fleury and his team have to focus on improving the passing attack. Let’s wait and see how things turn out for them against the 49ers.