“I’m Not Signing It”: Eagles Legend Nick Foles Rejected Disney’s Six-Figure Offer Just Hours Before Super Bowl Glory

In this new era of contract negotiations and major endorsement deals, turning down a lucrative offer isn’t easy. But Nick Foles didn’t hesitate before doing it ahead of the Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory. And he’s probably grateful he held out on turning to that alternate career path.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This is just, this is a guaranteed $150,000, so even if you lose, you’re getting a check for this,” renowned NFL reporter Peter King said on the Real Deal with Tony Reali podcast, about the time Disney tried to strike a deal with Foles. “‘And if you win, it’s gonna be a lot more, but here’s the minimum that we’re gonna pay you.’ And Foles is the first guy in the history of the Super Bowl who said, ‘No. I’m not signing it.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘And his agent said, “This is 150,000 free dollars. Just sign this.’ He goes, ‘No. I’m not signing anything. It could enter my mind that, Hey, I’ve got this money on the line here. I mean they’re paying me $150,000 and I’m in the Super Bowl and all this.’ And he said, ‘Anything that was one tenth of 1% to take away my attention or my focus on this game, I’m not going to do it. If I win the game, fine. I’ll do a hundred things because then I can cash in. But I will not sign anything to make any money before the game.'”

As per Sports Business Journal’s 2018 report ahead of Super Bowl LII, Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, and Disney contacted Nick Foles’ camp for brand deals. But Foles turned them down to focus on football.

ADVERTISEMENT

But things took an interesting turn as the Eagles closed in on victory in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII. Disney saw a golden opportunity to get Foles on board for a campaign, sensing that Foles might be named MVP.

“So literally in the fourth quarter, I am on the phone with Disney trying to figure out if he will do it and I said, ‘I need to find him after the game,’” Schulman said to SBJ in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foles eventually did go to Disney World.

This meant so much to Foles, as it was the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win. But the moment also reflected how Disney’s campaign had become more than just an advertisement. The “I’m going to Disneyland!” or “I’m going to Disney World!” commercial is an iconic part of Super Bowl celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tradition of sending the Super Bowl’s MVP to Disney World began with New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, who first said the now-famous line, “I’m going to Disney World!” in a 1987 commercial.

The tradition continues today, too. After the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots, Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and quarterback Sam Darnold appeared in Disney’s “We’re Going to Disneyland!” commercial.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Nick Foles, of course, this journey was special. When the season began, he was perhaps hoping to get some decent playing time, returning to Philadelphia in 2017 with a two-year contract. But after Carson Wentz went down with an injury in the latter part of the season, Foles was suddenly thrust into the fire. And he held on mightily.

Foles threw for a total of 1,508 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2017 season. He also became part of Eagles lore by helping the Eagles win their first Super Bowl that season and becoming part of the iconic Philly Special. That Disney trip must have felt like a great reward.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Foles chose to wait until the right time to seal the deal, staying focused on the game before embracing the opportunity after the Eagles’ historic victory. His decision showed that, for him, the chance to make money could wait until the job on the field was done.