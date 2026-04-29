“I’m Not Sure”: Ben Roethlisberger Sounds Off on Steelers Drafting Drew Allar Amid Aaron Rodgers’ Tender

Was the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation so problematic that they couldn’t ignore Drew Allar in the draft? Sure, almost every starting QB between Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers has tried and failed to do the job. But was Allar really worthy enough for the Steelers to invest their 76th pick in the draft? According to Big Ben, there’s not much to be excited about the former Penn State QB right now.

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“This is one I’m not sure yet if I love it or hate it,” Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “I don’t think this was done because they know anything about Aaron. It wasn’t like, ‘Okay, we know Aaron’s not coming,’ so we’re doing this. I think it was a ‘We liked a big physical quarterback. … I don’t watch a lot of Penn State games. But when I did watch, he never really jumped off the page to me. There was never a time where I was like, ‘Whoa.’

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Not many people know more about quarterbacking in the Steel City than the franchise legend, so his words matter here. Head coach and QB guru Mike McCarthy said the decision to draft Allar was purely so that they could make the room as deep as possible. And, he is a clear option for the future. But the question is, does Allar have what it takes to make a mark then?

The rookie possesses a prototypical quarterback frame at 6’5”, 230 pounds, one that draws natural comparisons to Big Ben himself. He began his college career on a solid note, putting together back-to-back productive seasons in 2023 and 2024. Before the 2025 season began, Allar was touted to be a top pick. He was of the gunslinging kind; except for some issues, there was a lot to like about him. But his final season at Penn State did not go as planned.

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Imago November 15, 2025, East Lansing, Michigan, U.S: Penn State quarterback DREW ALLAR 15 stands on the field during Penn State s 28-10 win over Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. East Lansing U.S – ZUMAm242 20251115_aap_m242_011 Copyright: xScottxMapesx

Allar’s production dropped by an alarming extent in 2025, throwing for only 1,100 yards. Apart from the ankle injury that is already a red flag, his footwork became visibly messy, and he struggled with decision-making. Sure, he still has the zip in his arm, since he was able to make those 1,100 yards across just six games. But Allar struggled to get it going in the games where the stakes were higher. Draft expert Todd McShay said that he would never draft Drew Allar with this pick.

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If they had to draft a quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier was still around. Cade Klubnik was also available. Both have injury concerns and have also been underwhelming in 2025 in general. But at No. 76, Pittsburgh taking Allar had fans scratching their heads. McShay said he is willing to see how McCarthy develops the rookie into someone better than his 2025 version. But like Roethlisberger said, “the jury is still out” on this one.

Moreover, the Steelers already have a young quarterback in Will Howard, who many expect to take the baton from Rodgers when he does retire. That momentous decision, however, might not be coming this season.

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Steelers use rare tender on Aaron Rodgers, adding new narrative to QB1 race

Pittsburgh seems to be adamant on Rodgers suiting up for them this year, age be damned. The team placed a rarely used right-of-first-refusal tender on him, allowing Rodgers to expect a 10 percent raise in salary. It also gives the Steelers the right to match any competing offer from the market. And, they will be doing the negotiating for Rodgers if he doesn’t sign before July 22.

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The Steelers want to make the most of whatever Rodgers has left in him. He put together a very solid 2025 season, taking the Steelers to the postseason after quite some time. The hope is for him to defy all odds and go the extra mile. The Super Bowl will be a tough ask, but Rodgers can definitely go further than where things ended last year.

This, however, makes things a little more hectic for Will Howard. The 2025 draftee will probably have to sit out this year as well. But the competition for the backup role will be amplified with the inclusion of Drew Allar. There are now three contenders fighting for the QB2 role. Drafting Drew Allar in such conditions is also a risk because his journey to be QB1 will take longer than it will for Howard or Rudolph.

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Fans will now have to see if Pittsburgh follows through with its plan for him, or if Allar sees his strengths wasting away in the team.